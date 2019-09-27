CHORAL MUSIC From left Ronnie Manery, Dolores Schulz and Evelyn Shewchuk are members of the Tune-Agers, a 55 plus choral and orchestra ensemble, rehearsing before their 2018 spring concert (Black Press file photo)

Okanagan choirs to perform in Choral Extravaganza

Seven area choirs will gather in Penticton on Nov. 17

Okanagan choirs will gather in November for the 8th annual Choral Extravaganza.

The choral music festival will be held at Penticton United Church on Nov. 17 and will feature seven choirs from the region.

The choirs are Penticton Tune-Agers, Musaic Vocal Ensemble, Sage Valley Voices, Naramata Community Choir, Penticton Secondary Concert Choir, Jubilation Singers and the Penticton United Church Sanctuary Choir and Friends.

The Tune-Agers will be the host choir.

READ ALSO: Penticton Chamber Theatre stages two one-act plays

READ ALSO: Musaic Vocal Ensemble seeks additional voices

Nora David, president of the Tune-Agers, said the music festival will feature many singers performing numerous musical styles.

“There’s a real blend of beautiful voices and good numbers,” she said. “It’s an amazing mix and it all blends together.”

The choirs will perform up to three songs each.

At the end of the festival, the singers will combine to form a mass choir, performing two songs.

David said last year’s mass choir had 134 singers.

The festival will feature singers of all ages, from high school students to seniors in their 80s.

This year’s Choral Extravaganza will be the last time the event will be held

Tickets for the event are $15 for adults and $5 for youths under 12 and will be available at the door. Proceeds will be divided between the church and a charity selected by the host choir.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Public invited to piece together Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake for upcoming exhibition
Next story
Singers to harmonize at pop-up choir

Just Posted

Firefighters quick to extinguish electrical fire at Salmon Arm U-brew

Cause determined to be faulty wiring in wall-mounted heater

Public invited to piece together Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake for upcoming exhibition

Salmon Arm Arts Centre gives look at what goes into exhibit for BC Culture Days

Whose grave is marked by the oldest tombstone in Salmon Arm’s Mount Ida Cemetery?

Upcoming Cemetery Tour offers opportunity to learn about city’s earliest residents

Strong immigration expected to keep Canada’s population growing

Stats Canada report suggests Alberta’s population could surpass B.C.’s in the coming decades

North Okanagan-Shuswap riding candidate garners standing ovation

Harwinder Sandhu of NDP gained applause for an honest answer during candidates’ forum in Vernon

WATCH: Firefighters battle blaze in Vernon home

Mother and 2 children escape burning home unscathed

Okanagan choirs to perform in Choral Extravaganza

Seven area choirs will gather in Penticton on Nov. 17

Daughter of man charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

‘This is a business decision’ – Liberal candidate floats idea of strategic voting

Stephen Fuhr, is encouraging voters to think strategically when they go to the polls on Oct. 21

Jean Chretien in Kelowna Friday to support Liberal candidates

Former prime minister to appear at Kelowna-Lake Country candidate’s office Friday

Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family, friends of murdered Oak Bay girls

Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters

COSAR searching for missing hunter east of Kelowna

This is the second all-night search in three days handled by the team

Singers to harmonize at pop-up choir

Event will be held Monday, Sept. 30 at Cannery Brewing in Penticton

Morning Start: Wait, does chocolate milk really come from brown cows?

Your morning start for Friday, September 27th, 2019.

Most Read