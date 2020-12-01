Okanagan Symphony launches new season amid COVID-19

The new season will be live-streamed starting in 2021

Symphony lovers across the Okanagan can once again hear music to their ears after months of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Okanagan Symphony Society (OSO) is announcing its modified season, where musicians will be performing for small audiences as well as in live recordings.

There will also be a modified Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra program, that will offer an online series of lectures, workshops and a proposed season of live concert and live-streamed events featured from February to May.

President Judy Burns assures audiences that the OSO will be following the B.C. public health authority guidelines as it relates to COVID-19.

“We have a complex organization to manage and support. From our musicians, staff, contractors, patron, donors, funders and volunteers. Meeting the needs of the three diverse communities we serve also adds another layer of complexity,” said Burns. “We know that many organizations such as ours are challenged in this uncertain time of Covid-19.”

The new season will launch in 2021.

