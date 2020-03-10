Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters is coffee provider located in the Okanagan of British Columbia. (Contributed)

Okanagan’s Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters wins gold at national coffee championships

The company won the best espresso and the best coffee

The Okanagan has won gold for best espresso after local roaster, Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters, won gold at the Hopwired Festival in Vancouver on Feb. 29.

As if winning the award for “best espresso” wasn’t enough, Tug 6’s Beach City Cruiser Espresso also brought home gold for its Ethiopian blend winning “best coffee.”

Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters competed against 16 roasters from across Canada and bringing home two awards was a big accomplishment for the first time competitor.

“We were honoured and humbled to win in both categories. To be recognized with so many great companies was truly a great feeling,” said John Oughtred, owner Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters.

“We are proud to bring these awards home to the Okanagan again after Canoe won best espresso last year. The Okanagan is gaining a reputation for specialty coffee and we couldn’t be more proud to be a part of the success.”

Tug 6’s award-winning coffees can be found at Farm Bound Zero Waste, Third Space Coffee Co, Wayne and Freda and the Clock Tower at Big White Ski Resort.

READ MORE: Lake Country coffee company wants to revolutionize java industry

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pop singer Lights, Ewan Currie of Sheepdogs among Juno Awards presenters

Just Posted

New covered walkway, maintenance in store for Sicamous ice rink

Machinery and equipment upgrades planned for arena

Shuswap municipality receives funding for new daycare

Sicamous to use provincial grant to purchase and renovate new daycare space

Salmon Arm mayor suffers minor stroke while playing hockey

Alan Harrison issues reassuring statement on his condition from hospital bed

Salmon Arm’s population count closing in on 20,000

BC Stats show modest growth throughout Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Snow warning for Coquihalla Highway, 15-20 cm expected

Fraser Canyon to expect winds of 60-90 km/h

VIDEO: Liberal bill outlaws conversion therapy for kids, non-consenting adults

Bill C-8 proposes five new Criminal Code offences

SilverStar fourth B.C. mountain to form association: province

Vernon mountain resort gets seal of approval from province to form association

B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two health care workers

Two of the cases, within the Fraser Health Authority, are probable community transmissions

SilverStar fourth B.C. mountain to form association: province

Vernon mountain resort gets seal of approval from province to form association

Memorial Cup in Kelowna to proceed despite coronavirus concerns

The tournament is scheduled to begin May. 22. at Prospera Place in Kelowna

Breach of trust charges against former Kelowna cop continue to wind through court

Brian Mathew Burkett is facing seven counts of breach of trust as well as three civil suits

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 4

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

B.C. government has dropped required doctor’s notes so its employees can access their sick leave

Okanagan’s Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters wins gold at national coffee championships

The company won the best espresso and the best coffee

Most Read