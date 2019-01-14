OSO celebrates Mozart melodies in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon

Erin Fung, on clarinet, is featured in the January Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presentation of of The Cahse Masterworks III Amadeus. (OSO image)

Melody in the hands of Mozart knows no equal. One of classical music’s greates prodigies, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is celebrated by the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra in the third concert in the Chase Wines Masterworks series.

Guest artist for these performances is none other than OSO principal, Erin Fung, on clarinet. Fung is in demand across the country as a soloist, chamber player and orchestral musician. Her appearance is made possible by the generosity of our Guest Artist Sponsors, David and Diane Bond.

During his lifetime, Mozart produced over 600 works that included symphonic, operatic, chamber and choral masterpieces. Featured in this program will be three of his most mature works: Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, his final concerto for clarinet and the well-known Jupiter Symphony.

“It’s amazing to think that the mature period of Mozart’s compositions happened in his mid-thirties. The creative genius of his final serenade, his final symphony and his final concerto (composed just two weeks before his death) astonishes me,” said OSO Music Director Rosemary Thomson. “The depth of beauty in the slow movements and the wit and charm of the fast movements are nothing short of brilliant. I can’t wait to live inside this joyful music which will banish the January blahs with its warm sunshine.”

Performances take place at the Kelowna Community Theatre Friday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. (for tickets call 250-862-2867), at Penticton’s Cleland Theatre Saturday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. (for tickets call 888-9749-9170) and at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Sunday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. (TicketSeller at 250-549-7469).

Guest artist Fung says that the Mozart clarinet concerto holds a very special and dear place in her heart.

“During Mozart’s life, the clarinet was a relatively new and young instrument with only five keys! Because Mozart really fell in love with the instrument and its ability to imitate the human voice, he helped establish its place in classical music by incorporating it into his operas and late orchestral works, and featured it prominently in pieces such as the inimitable Concerto. In playing it, you almost feel like you can trace the thread back to the beginning of the clarinet’s existence, and experience a piece of music that’s been in the heart of every clarinetist since its conception.

“Mozart’s concerto is a piece of stunning beauty and lyricism, and is rich in its portrayal of many complex characters. I am thrilled to be performing this beautiful work for the first time with my wonderful colleagues at the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Rosemary Thomson.”

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is the third largest professional Symphony Orchestra in British Columbia, entertaining residents of the Okanagan Valley and visitors from around the globe with symphonic music since 1960. To learn more about the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra visit their website at www.okanagansymphony.com, follow at www.facebook.com/OkanaganSymphonyOrchestra or find us on Instagram and Twitter.

