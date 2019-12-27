Outdoors Okanagan cirque-inspired show a sell out

Lili Beaudoin (Maria), Colin Heath (Drosselmeyer) and Ruaridh MacDonald (Nutcracker) in Caravan Farm Theatre’s sold-out performance of The Nutcracker. (Cody Clyburn photo)

Audiences have dashed to the front of the line to scoop up an entire run of 11,000 tickets for a popular outdoor theatre performance.

ETA Hoffman’s Christmas classic is inciting gasps from young and seasoned audiences as Caravan Farm Theatre continues with its magical reimagining of The Nutcracker.

As with past Caravan winter productions, audiences are embarking on this truly unique theatrical journey by horse-drawn sleighs or wagons, depending on snow, where they dash through forest and field to see the magic unfold on the 80-acre rural property located just northwest of Armstrong, B.C.

“It’s an audacious blend of circus artistry and a heartfelt coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of a winter’s night. Audiences are loving it!” said Estelle Shook, Caravan Farm Theatre’s artistic director.

The show, which first dashed through the snow Dec. 10, has been running steady since and continues with three nightly shows until Jan. 4 (except for New Year’s Day). But if you haven’t already scooped up tickets, it’s too late.

“The entire run of 11,000 tickets is sold out. We have a waiting list if people wish, and it’s always good to sign up for our mailing list, as that’s how most of our patrons are notified about our shows,” said Shook.

Call 1-888-546-8533 or join the waitlist online at www.caravanfarmtheatre.com.

Directed by acclaimed clown and Cirque du Soleil artist Manon Beaudoin, The Nutcracker features a libretto by Vancouver playwright, actor and director James Fagan Tait for the play’s mini operetta scene.

Joining Beaudoin in the production is her partner and fellow Cirque du Soleil performer Colin Heath, last seen doing backflips in 2017’s The Law of the Land, as well as their actor daughter Lili Beaudoin, who first appeared at Caravan as a ghost in the 2002 production of The Apple Orchard.

Saskatchewan actor and World Champion Pipe Band tenor drummer Ruaridh MacDonald plays the eponymous hero, and not only demonstrates his fire juggling skills, but leads the battle against the Mouse King playing his drum.

The show also features indigenous BC stage actor Aaron Wells (last seen in Caravan’s summer production of The Coyotes), Toronto mezzo-soprano operatic/theatre performer Alexandra Garrison in various roles, as well as Vancouver ballet dancer Jennifer Lynch as the Sugar Plum Fairy in a dazzling aerobatic display.

With bigger-than life sets created by long-time Caravan designer Molly March and the updated Tchaikovsky-based score designed by Cody Clyburn, Caravan is delighting audiences of all ages.

Jennifer Lynch stars as the Sugar Plum Fairy in Caravan Farm Theatre’s sold-out, outdoor performance of The Nutcracker. (Cody Clyburn photo)