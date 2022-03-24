(Ashley Voykin Photography)

Peak Pride returns to Big White Resort

World’s largest collection of winter pride events hits Kelowna resort this weekend

Almost two years in the making, one of B.C.’s premier Pride events returns to Big White this weekend.

The resort is the first stop on the tour for the Peak Pride circuit, which also includes Sun Peaks (returning in 2023), Silver Star, RED Mountain, and Mt. Washington.

Delayed since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is now entering its fifth year and promises a full schedule for both the 2SLGBTQ+ community and its allies.

“Peak Pride is for all people,” said Dustyn Baulkham, executive producer of Peak Pride and CEO of Rebellious Unicorns, who is hosting the weekend.

“While some events are 19+, allies of the 2SLGBTQ+ community are warmly welcomed to attend any and all of our events.”

The festivities kick off on Friday, March 25 at Snowshoe Sam’s with Apres, followed by a musical performance by QUSIC at the Globe later in the evening, which promotes performers that identify under the 2SLGBTQ+ umbrella.

A Pride Parade will highlight the Saturday schedule, along with a drag show and multiple musical artists.

More details, as well as tickets, can be found on the peakpride.lgbt website.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Kelowna Rockets sink Victoria Admirals in B.C. Final

READ MORE: NHLer’s coming to Kelowna as Homebase charity event returns

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaPride

Previous story
VIDEOS: Dummies Downhill and Slush Cup end ski season at South Okanagan slopes

Just Posted

Alexas_Fotos/Pixabay image)
Viewpoint: Giving compliments can be a win-win

Sonya Davies and husband Jamie McCormack manage Imagine Home & Leisure, Salmon Arm’s new home for Benjamin Moore paints and wood pellet-fired Louisiana Grills. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm couple comes home for Imagine Home & Leisure

The ninth annual Our Enderby Clean-Up Challenge will take place Saturday, April 23, 2022. (File photo)
Enderby residents challenged to clean up community in April

Irene Louis, Sheldon Louis, and Ned Louis all lived in the sənƛ̓ uxuxtan (Six Mile Creek) area of the Okanagan Indian Band, where Sheldon was taught why place names are important. Photo submitted by Sheldon Louis.
sənƛ̓ uxuxtan is the `place where they were killed by a grizzly bear’