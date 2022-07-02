PHOTOS: Fireworks return to Penticton for Canada’s 155th birthday

Canada’s 155th birthday party ended in style at Penticton’s Okanagan Lake Park.

After a quiet last two summers, the Lakeside Resort was ready to make some noise in 2022, successfully raising more than $25,000 from its community partners for a special fireworks show.

Local resident Drew Ashton captured all the action from Munson Mountain.

Fireworks at the park lasted for about 20 minutes.

“We wanted to go out with a bang, no pun intended,” general manager of the Lakeside Resort Elizabeth Cucnik told Black Press.

Aside from Friday’s main event, the resort is hosting several Canada Day-themed activities until Sunday.

Vancouver’s Paul Gibbons will be among the musicians in attendance to entertain those hoping to get the most out of the long weekend.

PHOTOS: Canada's 155th birthday celebrated at Penticton's Gyro Park

