A photo of Dierks Bentley during his 2017 What The Hell tour. (Photo: Dierks Bentley Official Website)

A photo of Dierks Bentley during his 2017 What The Hell tour. (Photo: Dierks Bentley Official Website)

Popular country star to make tour stop in Kelowna

Dierks Bentley will be playing in Kelowna on Friday, Jan. 28

American country singer and songwriter Dierks Bentley is coming to Kelowna next year.

The star’s Beers On Me tour will be making a stop at Prospera Place on Friday, Jan. 28. The tour will feature his newest single, Beers On Me, and some of his most popular hits. The Kelowna show will also be supported by Saskatchewan country music singer Tenille Arts and American country pop singer Jordan Davis.

For more information about the tour and to purchase tickets, visit the official event website.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Kelowna Art Gallery exhibit ponders post-pandemic life

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Arts and EntertainmentConcertsEntertainmentKelowna

Previous story
Shuswap Film Society: Minari offers insight into family struggles, immigrant experience

Just Posted

The second development phase of a proposed Hemkund Developments project would see the existing building at 534 Main St., Sicamous, be transformed to host food and beverage businesses. (Zachary Roman-Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous chamber, residents fear fast food franchise development would hurt district

Fire truck (File photo)
UPDATE: No entrapment in tipped semi north of Vernon

A Grade 5 class at Hillcrest Elementary School was asked to self-monitor on Oct. 26, after Interior Health reported COVID-19 exposures may have occurred between Oct. 12-14. (File photo)
COVID-19: Grade 5 class at Salmon Arm elementary asked to self-monitor

The view from the top of the Apex Mountain Ski Resort slopes on Oct. 27. (Apex Mountain webcam)
Early signs of winter at Okanagan ski slopes