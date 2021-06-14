Popular Kelowna radio host dies after battle with cancer

David Larsen was half of the longtime Kelowna morning-show duo David and Tony

A prominent Kelowna radio host has died after a battle with cancer.

David Larsen worked at Silk FM and more recently, K96.3.

K96.3 announced Larsen’s death on Twitter on Sunday (June 12).

“Our dear friend David Larsen lost his battle to cancer. David was an integral part of K96.3 and the Kelowna community. He was also an outstanding husband, father, and friend. We will miss him greatly.”

Our dear friend David Larsen lost his battle to cancer.

David was an integral part of K96.3 and the Kelowna community. He was also an outstanding husband, father, and friend. We will miss him greatly ❤️ Please join us tomorrow morning as we celebrate David. pic.twitter.com/iOr5GQKjUe — K96.3 Kelowna (@K963ClassicRock) June 13, 2021

Larsen was half of the popular morning-show duo David and Tony (Peyton) for several years. The pair called it quits in July 2019 after more than a decade on the air together.

READ MORE: Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Prospera Place summer market a success

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Radio