Penticton’s Peach City Beach Cruise returned after two-year hiatus in 2022 to entertain car lovers across the province. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

Penticton’s Peach City Beach Cruise returned after two-year hiatus in 2022 to entertain car lovers across the province. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

Registration opens for Western Canada’s premier car show in Penticton

The show returns to Lakeshore Drive and Rotary Park on June 23

Western Canada’s premier car show is returning to Penticton this summer and those hoping to be part of all the action can throw their names in the hat now.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, registration is open for the Peach City Beach Cruise.

In 2022, the event returned after a multi-year hiatus to Lakeshore Drive and Rotary Park by welcoming a total of 737 cars from owners across North America.

Wayne Wood, the president of Peach City Beach Cruise, told the Western News that this year’s show will be in the same place as last year — Penticton’s Lakeshore Drive area.

“Directors are very pleased an agreement could be reached with the city,” Wood said.

In September 2022, organizers confirmed the show would be returning from June 23 to 25. They also added, though, that the event had lost five out of its 16 directors over the past year.

Hundreds of cars and thousands of people touched down in Penticton for the event last summer, with more than 40 vendors and live music featured at Gyro Park.

People can register for this June’s event at peachcitybeachcruise.ca

Wood later added on Saturday morning that registration is already “going well.”

READ MORE: Peach City Beach Cruise planning Penticton car show in 2023

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Car ShowsEntertainmentPenticton

Previous story
Popular Salmon Arm outdoor concert series returns for 30th year

Just Posted

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for much of B.C.’s Interior, warning of sudden near-zero visibility. (Environment Canada image)
Fog advisory issued for much of B.C. Interior

District of Sicamous council is sending a letter to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to emphasize the need to prioritize and expedite the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project due to safety hazards in its current state. (District of Sicamous photo)
Local governments petition province to prioritize Highway 1 bridge replacement at Sicamous

The Eagle Valley Rescue Society is one of the groups currently providing road rescue services within the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (Eagle Valley Rescue Society/Facebook photo)
CSRD looks to fill gaps in road rescue services in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Multiple signs have been put up warning drivers of major potholes and repair work happening Jan. 14 to 16 along Highway 1, Salmon Arm to Tappen area. (AIM Roads Facebook photo)
Potholes along Highway 1 near Tappen being repaired