Renowned singer-songwriter returns to Shuswap

Kym Gouchie to bring Music in the Bay to Blind Bay on July 7

Kym Gouchie is accompanied on guitar and cello by Naomi Kavka on June 18, 2022, where the duo receives warm appreciation from their audience at Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm. Gouchie will be returning to the Shuswap when she plays a concert in Blind Bay on Thursday, July 7. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Singer songwriter Kym Gouchie feels a special layer of connection when she plays in the Shuswap – or Secwepemcúĺecw, Secwépemc territory.

Gouchie played at Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm on June 18 and will be returning to the Shuswap on July 7 at 7 p.m. for Music in the Bay in Blind Bay.

Gouchie has roots in the area; as a youth she spent summers with her great grandmother and grandmother in Chase. She said she felt held by the audience in Song Sparrow Hall.

“Because I just knew every person that was there wants to be part of this reconciliation work being done in this country. So it felt really good to know I could talk about and sing about whatever it was… I didn’t have to hold back anything.”

She also appreciated being accompanied by Naomi Kavka, who played cello and guitar.

“It’s like the cello for me brings another layer of healing. So every time I’m singing, I’m actually feeling that healing power and energy just coming even from Naomi.

“I guess the word is cathartic, when I’m able to be joined by a cello. It’s like that every single time and it’s like a different feeling every time.”

Kavka has performed with Gouchie on and off since 2015.

“We’ve been through a lot together and so, just being able to meet each other where we’re at on stage and to know that we’ve got each other’s back. I love that people sense that on the stage,” Gouchie said.

Kavka said she felt lucky to perform with Gouchie and was happy to return to Salmon Arm.

“The last time I was there was at the festival four years ago. It was nice to get to play in such an intimate venue,” she said of Song Sparrow Hall. “The crowd was super sweet and the sound was lovely; it’s a very sweet venue.”

Kavka said her family moved a lot when she was young and then settled in Prince George when she was 12. It was in Prince George she started taking cello lessons. She studied classical music in Victoria and St. John’s, Newfoundland, then came back back to northern B.C. where she met up with Gouchie.

She said although she has her own music career outside of playing with Gouchie, “I jump at any opportunity I get to perform with her so I’m pretty excited – I can look forward to a long future performing with her.”

Gouchie said touring will be her focus for the next few months, where she will continue to advocate for healing and reconciliation. She said the findings of children being buried at residential schools across Canada has created an awareness.

“It opens up people’s hearts and minds. I believe that when we can change a heart, we can change a mind, and then we can change the community. That’s what I’m really hopeful for; we’re going to have a big shift in the way that we get along.”

Kym Gouchie’s website can be found at www.kymgouchie.com and her Facebook page is here.

In Blind Bay, Gouchie will be accompanied by her piano player, Brigitte Demeter, who lives in the North Okanagan.

