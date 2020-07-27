Salmon Arm Art Gallery to host first exhibition since COVID-19 shutdown

Aug. 14 marks the opening of The Forecast, an exhibition featuring eight local artists

Artist Patrick Hughes’ work, Canaries in the Coalmine, will be featured in The Forecast, the first exhibit at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery since its shutdown due to COVID-19. The exhibit is scheduled to run Aug. 14 to Oct. 10, 2020. (Contributed)

The Salmon Arm Art Gallery will reopen in August with an exhibition to challenge perceptions around climate change shaped by social media.

The Forecast, an exhibition featuring eight local artists who have interpreted evidence of climate change through photography and mixed media, opens at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, and continues to Oct. 10, 2020.

This is the first exhibition at the gallery since the COVID-19 shutdown. The exhibition schedule has received an overhaul, and new practices are in place at the gallery in the Salmon Arm Arts Centre respective of protocols set out by WorkSafeBC and the Provincial Health Authority.

Visitors are welcome to arrive by the front door, which will be entrance-only. They will be required to maintain two-metre distance between themselves, gallery staff and other visitors. The maximum number of people permitted in the gallery at a time is 20.

In The Forecast, artists have created installation work that challenges the visitor to rethink their relationship with evidence, explains a media release by the Salmon Arm Arts Centre.

“In this fast-paced news era, many get their news from social media, and believe what they see and read despite the warnings of manipulated messaging. Artists offer their evidence, manipulated or not, of the threat of climate catastrophe,” reads the release.

Artists featured in this exhibition are Zev Tiefenbach, Patrick Hughes, Mary Thomas, Myrna Button, Kenneth Whyte, Vanessa Skotnitsky, Kristal Burgess and Aaron Leon.

Gallery hours will be Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The exhibition is sponsored by Joyce Henderson and Gabriele Klein.

Read more: Video series focuses on people behind Salmon Arm’s big ideas

Read more: Salmon Arm Roots and Blues to host free virtual festival with Black Press Media

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter