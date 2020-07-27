Artist Patrick Hughes’ work, Canaries in the Coalmine, will be featured in The Forecast, the first exhibit at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery since its shutdown due to COVID-19. The exhibit is scheduled to run Aug. 14 to Oct. 10, 2020. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm Art Gallery to host first exhibition since COVID-19 shutdown

Aug. 14 marks the opening of The Forecast, an exhibition featuring eight local artists

The Salmon Arm Art Gallery will reopen in August with an exhibition to challenge perceptions around climate change shaped by social media.

The Forecast, an exhibition featuring eight local artists who have interpreted evidence of climate change through photography and mixed media, opens at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, and continues to Oct. 10, 2020.

This is the first exhibition at the gallery since the COVID-19 shutdown. The exhibition schedule has received an overhaul, and new practices are in place at the gallery in the Salmon Arm Arts Centre respective of protocols set out by WorkSafeBC and the Provincial Health Authority.

Visitors are welcome to arrive by the front door, which will be entrance-only. They will be required to maintain two-metre distance between themselves, gallery staff and other visitors. The maximum number of people permitted in the gallery at a time is 20.

In The Forecast, artists have created installation work that challenges the visitor to rethink their relationship with evidence, explains a media release by the Salmon Arm Arts Centre.

“In this fast-paced news era, many get their news from social media, and believe what they see and read despite the warnings of manipulated messaging. Artists offer their evidence, manipulated or not, of the threat of climate catastrophe,” reads the release.

Artists featured in this exhibition are Zev Tiefenbach, Patrick Hughes, Mary Thomas, Myrna Button, Kenneth Whyte, Vanessa Skotnitsky, Kristal Burgess and Aaron Leon.

Gallery hours will be Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The exhibition is sponsored by Joyce Henderson and Gabriele Klein.

Read more: Video series focuses on people behind Salmon Arm’s big ideas

Read more: Salmon Arm Roots and Blues to host free virtual festival with Black Press Media

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Report: Television personality Regis Philbin dies at 88

Just Posted

Former Kelowna football player drowns in Shuswap Lake

Nathan Falito is the second Okanagan Sun alumni player to drown this month

Family friends to shave heads and raise $30,000 for one-year-old with Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy

A GoFundMe page and head-shaving event in Vernon has been set up for Harper Hanki

Boil water notice lifted for customers east of Enderby

Month-long notice for Mabel Lake Water Utility users replaced with water quality advisory

Heat warning in effect for Okanagan-Shuswap

Temperatures to reach daily highs of 35 degrees C through Tuesday

Twin Anchors donation buoys Shuswap Lake marine rescue group

Houseboat company cuts cheque for $10,000 to assist Shuswap RCMSAR station

B.C. CDC issues COVID-19 exposure warning for four flights at Vancouver airport

Passengers are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days

Alberta family believes tug nuts were purposely loosened in Summerland after tire flies off

The incident allegedly occurred on July 23 in near Canmore Alberta

‘Absolutely incredible’: Alberta man born legally blind finally gets driver’s licence

Mike Schickerowski signed up for experimental surgery in California to correct his vision in 2018

Man charged with murder after woman found dead in northern B.C.

John Wendell Keyler, 35, was arrested without incident in Fort St. John

Okanagan pub reopening after COVID concern

Turtle Bay Pub in Lake Country temporarily closed last week waiting for test results on team member

Hundreds rally to help Vancouver woman find ‘Mamabear’ with recording of mother’s voice

Ryan Reynolds offers up $5,000 reward for missing bear

Environment Canada warns first heat of the season coming to southern B.C.

Environment Canada is warning residents to take measures to avoid overheating

Federal judge rejects legal challenges to Washington governor’s emergency orders to curb spread of COVID-19

Legal challenge contended that ongoing restrictions for businesses, workers and residents weren’t legally justified

Girl, 10, bitten on leg by bear on Lower Mainland trail

BC Conservation Officers are looking for the bear and the park remains closed to the public

Most Read