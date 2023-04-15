Salmon Arm Jazz Club welcomes Juno-award winning pianist

The Florian Hoefner Trio plays at the Nexus at First Community in Salmon Arm on Thursday, April 20. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm’s Nexus stage will welcome an internationally acclaimed pianist later this month.

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club presents Florian Hoefner, pianist and composer, at its April 20 show.

Hoefner was born and raised in Germany and trained in New York City, says a media release from the club.

He is a Juno award-winning artist and he and his quartet, the Florian Hoefner Group, have released three albums with Origin Records that have received international acclaim.

Hoefner released four additional albums with the Germany-based collective Subtone. He has also collaborated with guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel.

Since 2018, Hoefner has been working in a Canadian trio, including Andrew Downing on bass and Nick Fraser on drums. They released a debut album, First Spring, in September 2019 and it was nominated for a 2021 Juno award. The album won Instrumental Recording of the Year and Jazz Recording of the Year at the 2020 East Coast Music Awards.

The group’s second album, Desert Bloom, won the 2023 Juno for Best Jazz Album by a Group.

The Florian Hoefner Trio plays at the Nexus at First Community on Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm on Thursday, April 20. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m., admission by donation.

