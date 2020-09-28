The Salmon Arm Pride Project will present a four-day festival in October designed to bring awareness to LGBTQ2S+ issues through the arts. (Caitlin Mary Photography photo)

Salmon Arm Pride Project festival planned for October

Exhibition designed to bring awareness to LGBTQ2S+ issues through the arts

The colours of pride will be on display at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery in October for a festival designed to bring awareness to LGBTQ2S+ issues through the arts.

The Salmon Arm Pride Project is scheduled to run from Oct. 14 to 17, with the art gallery hosting the PRIDE exhibition of visual arts throughout the four-day event. The exhibit will feature collaborative artworks and individual work from LGBTQ2S+ artists.

During that same time, a series of virtual events will be released on Salmon Arm Arts Centre’s YouTube channel, including education, music, and a special drag queen story time and Family Saturdays art project on Saturday, Oct. 17, with Freida Whales.

In-person activities planned for the festival include Salmar Theatre’s Pride Movie-fest, featuring four LGBTQ2S+ movies, and the Pride Pop-Up Shop at 121 Hudson Avenue NE. \

Read more: Study shines light on what makes LGBTQ+ youth feel safe in a community

Read more: Trudeau apologizes for decades of LGBTQ discrimination by federal agencies

Leading up to the event, there will be a downtown window display contest running Oct. 5 to 17. The festival wraps with a digital inclusive Sunday sermon from First United Church on Oct. 18, available on YouTube at 11 a.m.

Information on all these offerings can be found on Instagram at salmonarmprideproject, and on the Salmon Arm Arts Centre website.

Gallery hours for the PRIDE exhibition are Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The PRIDE Pop-Up Shop hours are Wednesday to Saturday 11, a.m. to 5pm, open Friday until 7 p.m.

Register your business for the window display contest by emailing info@salmonarmartscentre.ca.

For more information or to support this project, contact Salmon Arm Arts Centre.

#Salmon Arm

