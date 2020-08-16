Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Fest wraps Sunday

Lineup is a beauty for final evening of virtual festival

Tonight’s the final night for a popular Shuswap music event.

The 28th Annual Salmon Arm Roots and Blues online festival – gone virtual in 2020 due to COVID-19 – kicked off, streaming for free, Friday, Aug. 14, across Black Press Media website platforms.

The final show goes Sunday, Aug. 16, from 7-9 p.m. PDT.

The online festival experience is showcasing exclusive artist performances recorded specifically for the virtual festival broadcast, alongside previous year’s archival footage and greatest hits.

Headlining the final night are:

Mark Hummel; Corb Lund; Sam Lewis; B.C. World Music Collective with Tonya Aganaba and Ostwelve; Irish Mythen with Anne Lindsay; Steve Marriner and Friends; Stewart MacDougall; Jenie Thai; Bywater Call; Sscott Sharrard; Lil Smokies; John Reischman; Molly Tuttle; Jim Cuddy; The Paperboys.

The online Roots and Blues festival experience is accessible for free to everyone at https://www.saobserver.net/roots-blues-festival/.

To learn more about the Salmon Arm Roots and blues Altered State Festival visit www.rootsandblues.ca.

