Veteran Canadian singer/songwriter Jim Cuddy is among the highlighted performers for the final evening of the 28th annual Roots and Blues Festival in Salmon Arm Sunday, Aug. 16.

Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Fest wraps Sunday

Lineup is a beauty for final evening of virtual festival

Tonight’s the final night for a popular Shuswap music event.

The 28th Annual Salmon Arm Roots and Blues online festival – gone virtual in 2020 due to COVID-19 – kicked off, streaming for free, Friday, Aug. 14, across Black Press Media website platforms.

The final show goes Sunday, Aug. 16, from 7-9 p.m. PDT.

The online festival experience is showcasing exclusive artist performances recorded specifically for the virtual festival broadcast, alongside previous year’s archival footage and greatest hits.

Headlining the final night are:

Mark Hummel; Corb Lund; Sam Lewis; B.C. World Music Collective with Tonya Aganaba and Ostwelve; Irish Mythen with Anne Lindsay; Steve Marriner and Friends; Stewart MacDougall; Jenie Thai; Bywater Call; Sscott Sharrard; Lil Smokies; John Reischman; Molly Tuttle; Jim Cuddy; The Paperboys.

The online Roots and Blues festival experience is accessible for free to everyone at https://www.saobserver.net/roots-blues-festival/.

To learn more about the Salmon Arm Roots and blues Altered State Festival visit www.rootsandblues.ca.

READ MORE: Roots and Blues festival to kick off virtually on Friday


Live music

