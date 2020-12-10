Salmon Arm students reach finals in nationwide music competition

Bastion Elementary students are finalists in a national music competition.

On Wednesday Dec. 9, students at the school found out one of their entries to CBC’s Canadian Music Class Challenge was selected as a finalist.

Bastion’s entry in the elementary vocal category of the national contest was named one of 10 finalists. A song titled Seed in the Ground was performed by seven classes from Grades 3-5 at Bastion Elementary.

A lot of work went into the contest entries as there were a total of 14 audio tracks to match up with video for the finished product.

“Music teacher Shannon MacLachlan once again took on the incredible challenge of putting together not one, but two entries into this year’s CBC Music Class Challenge,” an announcement from School District 83 reads.

“While she says that all Bastion students did an amazing job on their respective videos, she is incredibly proud that even one of their entries was selected as a top-ten national finalist.”

Winners will be announced next week but the district is already praising the achievement of making the finals up against hundreds of entries from across the country

The contest is launched annually as a partnership between CBC Music and MusiCounts, a charity associated with the Juno Awards. Its goal is to engage music classes with Canadian music; classes entering the contest are given a list of Canadian songs to choose from and then record a cover version.

A panel of three judges chooses six winners with each winning class receiving new musical instruments valued at $3,000.



