Canadian singer-songwriter Serena Ryder is among the headliners at the inaugural Squamish Constellation Festival. The lineup for the reincarnation of the Squamish Valley Music Festival, cancelled in 2016, was announced Tuesday morning. (Wikimedia Commons)

Serena Ryder, Bahamas headline Squamish Constellation music fest

The event takes place at Hendrickson Field in Squamish on July 26-28

Canadian singer-songwriter Serena Ryder is among the headliners at the inaugural Squamish Constellation Festival.

The lineup for the reincarnation of the Squamish Valley Music Festival, cancelled in 2016, was announced Tuesday morning. The three-day, two-stage event takes place at Hendrickson Field in Squamish on July 26-28.

READ MORE: New music festival to launch this summer in Squamish

Also among the more than 40 acts are the Bahamas, Half Moon Run, A Tribe Called Red, Dear Rouge, and even Fred Penner.

The event runs during the daytime only, but anyone wanting to camp out will be able to through festival partners. Organizers are also aiming to keep the event smaller than its predecessor, with 7,500 people a day, at least for now.

On top of the music, there will also be an artist hub with many different crafts, local craft brews and an assortment of food trucks.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Smokey Robinson remembers Aretha Franklin at tribute concert

Just Posted

Civic Award and Community Awards finalists revealed in Okanagan

The 44th annual awards will recognize volunteers, artists, athletes and business leaders in the Okanagan

Larch Hills Nordic Club wins Teck BC Cup trophy

Salmon Arm skiers hold championship title since 2014

Woman finds ways to give, despite being homeless

Music, prayer, meditation help make living in car more bearable for Salmon Arm resident

Young taxidermist honours animals with artistry

Chase resident Ivory Burke found her calling for taxidermy at age 10

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Snow is expected to return

Environment Canada is forecasting flurries and one city is getting a dust warning.

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Warriors look to take series lead over Wenatchee Wild

The Warriors will take on the Wild March 5

Column: UFO sightings not unusual in the Shuswap

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Serena Ryder, Bahamas headline Squamish Constellation music fest

The event takes place at Hendrickson Field in Squamish on July 26-28

Man wanted on 9 B.C.-wide warrants calls police to change address

Stevie Ziko calls Abbotsford Police using phone linked to fraudulent car purchases

Silverbacks down 2-1 in playoff series versus Vipers

Fierce competition pushes two games in a row to extra time

B.C.’s natural gas taxes deter new investment, study says

Fifth highest among energy producing regions in North America

Speaker series at Okanagan College has leadership focus

The series takes place March 13

Soccer club knew about suspended B.C. coach’s past, says ex-member

Former Coastal coach refutes club’s claim that it was unaware of fellow coach’s ‘inappropriate conduct’

Most Read