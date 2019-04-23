Event coordinator and Seaton Secondary drama instructor Lana O’Brien (right) leads Grade 12 student Will Oxtoby of Kelowna’s Okanagan Mission Secondary and Grade 11 Vernon Secondary product Aleena Isobe as they mourn the death of fellow Grade 11 VSS student Carmen Sampson in a quick skit of William Shakespeare’s Henry V, as part of the 18th Goodwill Shakespeare Festival. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Shakespeare Fest sees students from across B.C. ‘play on’ in Okanagan

19th annual Goodwill Shakespeare Festival draws hundreds from across B.C.

More than 400 students and their teachers from all over B.C. are joining in Vernon to celebrate the arts.

The 19th Annual Goodwill Shakespeare Festival gets underway April 28, 29, and 30.

See: Goodwill Shakespeare Festival returns to Vernon

“The students will be taking three full days of workshops with industry professionals in theatre, film, art, dance, music and writing,” said Lana O’Brien, Goodwill Festival coordinator.

The public has a chance to check out the talents Sunday, April 28 and Monday, April 29 at 6 p.m. performances in the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, by donation.

The festival creations culminate on Tuesday, April 30 at 1:30 p.m. with the Gala Showcase – again open to the public.

“The students from the acting, choral, writing, make-up, costume design and technical theatre intensive workshops will showcase what they have created in three days,” said O’Brien. “The work is always amazing!”

And the students revel in the experience, as defined by their feedback:

“Shakesfest is an amazing tradition.”

“It’s where kids go to find themselves an escape from the harsh reality known as high school life.”

“It is where we allow the theatre to take control of us and where we embrace our inner divas and inner stars.”

“This festival brings people from all over together in a hodge-podge of acting-stew that we don’t get to experience anywhere else.”

For more information visit www.goodwillshakespeare.ca.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Portraits provide healing outlet in grieving process

Just Posted

Social media flooded with love for woman found dead on Kelowna beach

“We lost a sister. Because that is what we are it is a sisterhood and I can’t help but feel anything but sadness.”

Update: Court hearing for man charged in fatal church shooting adjourned to May

Matrix Savage Gathergood is charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault

Salmon Arm couple suspect dog’s death due to poisonous plant

Beloved healthy English Springer Spaniel dies suddenly while hiking Shuswap trail

Bastion Mountain landslide report ‘sobering’

Study recommends determining acceptable risk levels for development

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunshine and clouds for Tuesday

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

An unconventional marriage: What’s age got to do with it?

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

Column: A look at the gear anglers have come to love

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Pug life: B.C. town boasts waggish list of dog names

Freedom-of-information request lists most ‘pupular’ dog names registered in White Rock

Organ donation push on as Okanagan officer fights for life

Those interested in becoming an donor should visit taketwominutes.ca to sign up

VIDEO: Fish farming company launches $30-million vessel to treat salmon for sea lice in B.C. waters

Freshwater treatment an improvement but fish farms should be removed from sea, says conservationist

Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

Despite five extra weeks’ parental leave in Canada, dads still face stigma: survey

One reason people said dads don’t need leave is because they can just bond with their kids at weekend

In Photos: Eggs-travaganza

Hundreds gather at Wilson park for the Easter eggs-travaganza hunt put on… Continue reading

Vintage bottles, magic cards, a 1969 Playboy: Quirky items found in historic B.C. buildings

Crews set aside some of the funkier pieces emerging from the construction rubble

Most Read