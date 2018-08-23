Artist Linda Franklin’s acrylic on canvas work, Salmon Fire, will be on display at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery’s upcoming exhibition, Peak Year III: A Climate of Change. (Image submitted)

Shuswap artists explore impact of climate change on salmon

Salmon Arm Art Gallery exhibition Peak Year III: A Climate of Change, opens Sept. 14

Salmon Arm Art Gallery is pleased to present Peak Year III: A Climate of Change, the third installment of a series of exhibitions bringing attention to the Adams River Sockeye Salmon Run.

This exhibition has a focus of how climate change has impacted the delicate ecosystem that supports the salmon run, an integral part of the culture of the B.C. Interior. Eight artists of different media explore ideas such as plastic pollutants, warming waters, waterside development, drought and acidification of waterways.

Related: Show stunning in depth and perspective

“We are not trying to frighten our visitors into thinking it’s all over for the salmon,” says curator Tracey Kutschker, “but artists have a way of communicating problems and solutions in innovative ways, and we can keep the public’s focus on this precious resource so that we all might contribute to its conservation.”

The first two Peak Year exhibitions explored the unusual high return in the Adams River in 2010, then the collapse of expected spawners in 2014. This year, the exhibition asks the artists to see the sockeye salmon return through the lens of climate change.

Related: Dominant year for salmon doesn’t mean increased harvest

Animator and digital artist Hector Camila Alzate will be presenting an interactive piece that allows visitors to affect the flow of projected swimming salmon in a darkened room. Sculptor Patrick Hughes is once again able to create a three-metre high sculpture using only plastic and metal debris found along the shores of salmon-bearing streams, lakes and rivers in the Interior.

The exhibition also features mixed-media artists Karen Raven and Myrna Button, painter Linda Franklin, sculptors Rebecca Shepherd and Lottie Kozak and audio artist Steve Mennie.

The exhibition opens on Friday, Sept. 14, with a 7 p.m. reception featuring live music and refreshments. The show continues September 15 to November 10. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m, to 4 p.m. The Artists Talk is on Thursday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m.

Submitted by Tracey Kutschker, director/curator, Salmon Arm Arts Centre.

Previous story
South Shuswap music festival offers a fret-full good time
Next story
UBC professor creates ancient language for Hollywood blockbuster

Just Posted

Salmon Arm, regional district send firefighters north

Crews receive accolades for their work with BC Wildfire Service

Air quality rating at high risk for Okanagan-Shuswap

Air quality measurement for the region in classified as unhealthy

Shift in weather pattern may not ease Okanagan haze

Rain is anticipated on Thursday but not enough to alleviate smoke in the Okanagan

Harbour Road boat launch in Blind Bay closed

Low water prompts closure

Shuswap Youth Soccer cancels Shore’N’Score tournament due to smoke

Annual youth soccer tournament brings together clubs across B.C.

Big Island feels the effects of approaching Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane could be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992

UBC professor creates ancient language for Hollywood blockbuster

The film Alpha is set 20,000 years ago

Kevin Stinson wins PGA of BC Championship

Provincial tournament was held at Talking Rock Golf Course in Chase

Salmon Arm Silverbacks hit the home-ice for exhibition games

Games scheduled Aug. 25 against West Kelowna, Aug. 31 against Vernon

B.C. Little Leaguers to be honoured at Blue Jays game; PM offers congratulations

Surrey baseball entourage ready to fly home after being on the road for more than a month

Swansea Point firefighter recognized for 25 years of service

Don Herrmann has served as a firefighter and captain in the Swansea Point department

Threat prompts evacuation of B.C. retirement home

The investigation into the alleged threat in Kelowna remains active and ongoing at this time.

Shuswap artists explore impact of climate change on salmon

Salmon Arm Art Gallery exhibition Peak Year III: A Climate of Change, opens Sept. 14

South Shuswap music festival offers a fret-full good time

NimbleFingers Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Festival at Sorrento Centre

Most Read