Shuswap Dance Center’s Winter Traditions concert delights audience

Packed house at Nexus at First for annual Christmas performance

The spirit of Christmas was dancing through the air Saturday, Dec. 15 as the Shuswap Dance Center’s Winter Traditions performance hit the stage at the Nexus at First in Salmon Arm.

The show was themed around Christmas traditions from around the world, and included performances choreographed to some classic Christmas tunes.

With over 150 students enrolled in the dance centre, the show was divided into two parts, a Friday evening and Saturday afternoon performance. Some of the older dance groups performed in both shows, helping the younger groups make their performances shine.

The performance featured a blending of dance genres, from ballet, contemporary, hip hop, jazz, tap, modern and macro, a combination of dance and gymnastics.

