The David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream runs at the Salmar Classic on Saturday, Jan. 21. (Contributed)

Shuswap Film Society: David Bowie doc an exhilarating experience of sound and vision

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

David Bowie is regarded as one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century, a complex and mysterious cultural force who adopted different personas through his career.

It’s fitting that Moonage Daydream is not your average celebrity bio-documentary, but a sensory experience as visually inventive as Bowie was.

The movie, a creative joyride through the late singer’s life and career, is a bold and exhilarating two-hour piece of art. A warning: the dizzying mega-montages of Bowie’s life, jumping from decade to decade, is a bit of an attack on the senses and could be overwhelming for some. But Bowie’s brilliance and epic catalog of songs hold the film together and remind us how frequently he was ahead of his time.

Moonage Daydream reveals the musician’s thoughts on time, aging, art and mortality, as told in his own words from decades of interviews. The movie emphasizes images and sounds that capture what he was feeling at different stages in his life but also what feeling he hoped to evoke in his audiences. It shows his quest for purpose and how much he needed to express himself and how he reinvented himself in different eras.

The film, says Brian Tallerico at rogerebert.com, “relies on image, music and editing to produce something that doesn’t bother to explain Bowie so much as channel his energy into a new form.”

Moonage Daydream starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Salmar Classic.

