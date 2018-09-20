Shuswap Idol sees talented contestants compete at Salmon Arm Fair

Once again musical acts at annual fair are a big hit with audiences

Winners in this year’s Shuswap Idol contest, Stephanie Beech (1st place, Adult 20+ category), Melissa Wood (2nd, Adult), Molly Perkins (2nd, Youth 20 and under), Laura Close (1st, Youth) and Linzy Lunkwist (3rd, Adult) pose for a group photo after their successful performances at the Salmon Arm Fair. Not pictured, Kashlyn Davidson took third place in the Youth category, followed by Carson Venne who received honourable mention. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

