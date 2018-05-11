The Shuswap Pipes & Drums band were in Grand Forks May 4 to 6 for the annual Spring Fling event where they played with, and competed against other pipes and drums bands from the Interior and the Kootenays. The Shuswap contingent finished first in Piping and in Ensemble. (Photo contributed)

Shuswap Pipes & Drums earn firsts at spring fling

Bands from Interior and Kootenays meet for annual May event

The Shuswap was well represented at the Spring Fling bagpiping event hosted last weekend in Grand Forks.

Shuswap Pipes & Drums, along with satellite members from The Revelstoke Highlanders, finished first in Piping and first in Ensemble (effective music and overall balance between the pipes and drums) during the pipes and drums event held May 4 to 6.

Friday evening featured a “Jig & Hornpipe” contest for solo players and Shuswap Pipes & Drums member Jim Wright was the winner.

On the first weekend of May each year, pipe bands of the Interior and the Kootenay’s get together in a participant’s home town for competition. Nine other bands were in attendance at this year’s event, including hosts the Grand Forks Pipes and Drums band.

Saturday morning started with individual bands marching through town, followed by a group band with more than 100 pipers and drummers parading through downtown.

This was followed by individual judged band performances at a sports field. The event continued with an evening banquet, dance and skit competitions.

Shuswap Pipes & Drums practice most Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Salmon Arm Downtown Activity Centre. The band has members in Revelstoke, Sicamous, Salmon Arm, Enderby, Armstrong, Vernon, Sorrento, Blind Bay, Eagle Bay and Chase. Anyone interested in learning the pipes or drums may contacxt the band at shuswappnd@gmail.com.

The band thanks the Shuswap Community Foundation, the Sicamous Legion and the Enderby Legion for their ongoing support.

Submitted by Shuswap Pipes and Drums.

Previous story
DeMille’s to launch hot air balloon event
Next story
Canada’s best news photos of the year are on display on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Salmon Arm pigeon appears to have egg envy

Bird appears captivated by sparkly decor in candy store window

From floods to fires, prohibitions start May 15

More fire prohibitions in Kamloops Fire Centre take effect May 15

In photos: Back to flooding in the Shuswap

Much of the Salmon Valley and other Shuswap areas are underwater this week.

Kelowna woman charged with embezzling funds

A Kelowna woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $1.2 million from Alberta businesses.

B.C. officials watching for impact of ‘extreme’ heat on floods

Temperatures are expected to rise close to 30 C in Southern Interior, threatening hasty snowmelt

Flood waters causing destruction in Silver Creek

Some residents say they have never seen the water levels so high.

Indigenous leaders see new hope for LNG

‘Once in a lifetime’ economic opportunity for B.C.’s northwes

Whitecaps get late goal to tie Dynamo 2-2

Kendall Waston scored four minutes into injury time against Houston

Federal judge approves $875M ’60s Scoop settlement after hearings

Justice Michel Shore made the ruling in Saskatoon where survivors spoke for and against the proposal

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

Kaleb Dahlgren, 20, has committed to play for the Lions hockey team in Toronto

Fake GoFundMe account started for Grand Forks ‘flood victims’

Community Futures Boundary is advising they did not sponsor the campaign.

Update: Osoyoos Evacuation Order expanded to 30 more homes

An Evacuation Order has been expanded by the Town of Osoyoos

Massive moth touches down on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo restaurant owner initially mistakes insect for a bird

Touching photo of dog at Lower Mainland funeral goes viral

People from around the world have seen the image of Sadie saying goodbye to her best friend, Andy.

Most Read