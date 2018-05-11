Shuswap Pipes & Drums earn firsts at spring fling

Bands from Interior and Kootenays meet for annual May event

The Shuswap Pipes & Drums band were in Grand Forks May 4 to 6 for the annual Spring Fling event where they played with, and competed against other pipes and drums bands from the Interior and the Kootenays. The Shuswap contingent finished first in Piping and in Ensemble. (Photo contributed)

The Shuswap was well represented at the Spring Fling bagpiping event hosted last weekend in Grand Forks.

Shuswap Pipes & Drums, along with satellite members from The Revelstoke Highlanders, finished first in Piping and first in Ensemble (effective music and overall balance between the pipes and drums) during the pipes and drums event held May 4 to 6.

Friday evening featured a “Jig & Hornpipe” contest for solo players and Shuswap Pipes & Drums member Jim Wright was the winner.

On the first weekend of May each year, pipe bands of the Interior and the Kootenay’s get together in a participant’s home town for competition. Nine other bands were in attendance at this year’s event, including hosts the Grand Forks Pipes and Drums band.

Saturday morning started with individual bands marching through town, followed by a group band with more than 100 pipers and drummers parading through downtown.

This was followed by individual judged band performances at a sports field. The event continued with an evening banquet, dance and skit competitions.

Shuswap Pipes & Drums practice most Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Salmon Arm Downtown Activity Centre. The band has members in Revelstoke, Sicamous, Salmon Arm, Enderby, Armstrong, Vernon, Sorrento, Blind Bay, Eagle Bay and Chase. Anyone interested in learning the pipes or drums may contacxt the band at shuswappnd@gmail.com.

The band thanks the Shuswap Community Foundation, the Sicamous Legion and the Enderby Legion for their ongoing support.

Submitted by Shuswap Pipes and Drums.