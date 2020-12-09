Shuswap Theatre Christmas play cancelled, radio shows continue

Shuswap Theatre has had to cancel its planned December performances of Once Upon a Time in the Shuswap. (File photo)

Once upon a time, Shuswap Theatre hoped to put on a Christmas show for 2020.

However, with the recent extension of the provincial health order restricting gatherings, Salmon Arm’s theatre company has had to cancel planned December performances of Once Upon a Time in the Shuswap.

“It is with sadness that Shuswap Theatre announces the cancellation of our Christmas show Once Upon a Time in the Shuswap,” stated Shuswap Theatre in an email to the Observer. “We wish everyone a peaceful, safe and happy holiday season, and look forward to seeing you when we are once again able to gather together.”

The play, written by Peter Blacklock, was to be held outdoors in different locations.

Shuswap Theatre is proceeding, though, with its radio play titled Dead Men Don’t Do Radio Plays. The first episode, Dead Men Don’t Carry Handbags, in the two-part play will be broadcast on Voice of the Shuswap CKVS 93.7 at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13. Part two, Dead Men Don’t Jaywalk, will be broadcast at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.

On New Year’s Day, the show will be broadcast in two parts at 1 and 3 p.m. The show revolves around Steve Powell, the radio star of the Frank Grayson, Private Eye series. In real life he’s not as suave, doesn’t have a way with the ladies and has a habit of narrating his life. But crimes keep happening around him in this spoof on the film noir genre.

For more information, visit shuswaptheatre.com.

Read more: Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

Read more: B.C. Health Ministry clarifies social gathering rules of new regional order

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Entertainment