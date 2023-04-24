Cast members rehearse for the upcoming Shuswap Theatre production Concord Floral. Directed by Elizabeth Ann Skelhorne, the play begins April 28 and runs to May 13. (Shuswap Theatre/Facebook photo)

Shuswap Theatre setting the stage for suburban gothic thriller

Concord Floral begins April 28, runs to May 13

Something is haunting the Toronto suburb where the massive Concord Floral greenhouse squats in an abandoned field.

The ruined building has long been a hangout for the teens who live nearby, a dangerous place where they can party and dream.

One night, after Rosa Mundi and Nearly Wild accidentally make a grisly discovery, a group of 10 friends are forced to come together to deal with the repercussions of a long-ago party gone wrong.

Shuswap Theatre presents this ‘suburban gothic thriller’ by Jordan Tannahill, one of Canada’s most exciting young playwrights. The cast of local students works as a tight ensemble to bring this mystery to life, exploring the choices and transformations required to take responsibility for our actions.

“I was drawn to the way Jordan Tannahill used the medieval text The Decameron as an inspiration for a completely contemporary take on teens in plague times,” said director Elizabeth Ann Skelhorne. “The play is a poetic, gritty coming-of-age story that gives these young actors a voice and something to chew on.”

Concord Floral opens Friday, April 28, and plays through May 13. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30, with one Sunday matinee on April 30 at 1:30 pm. Thursday, May 4, is “Pay What You Can,” with advance tickets available as well as cash only at the door. This play contains strong language and mature themes, and is recommended for ages 14 and up.

Tickets may be purchased online at shuswaptheatre.com, or at Wild Craft Mercantile, 121 Shuswap Street NW. For more information visit shuswaptheatre.com.

