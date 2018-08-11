A group of nine women from the Shuswap have their paintings on display in the Lazuline Art Gallery, in partnership with the Shuswap Women’s Art Collective. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Women’s Art Collective puts work on display at Lazuline Art Gallery

Artists from Salmon Arm and Shuswap area showcase all-female artistic talent

A group of nine talented female artists from the Shuswap have their work on display in the Lazuline Art Gallery in Salmon Arm, as part of the Shuswap Women’s Art Collective.

Lisa Figueroa, Tracey Kutscher, Linda Franklin, Wendy Browne, Frieda Martin, Rebecca Shepherd, Janice Cleland, Patricia Smith and Janet Aitken all have their work on display as part of the gallery, showcasing a wide variety of styles and subjects.

The pieces are on display at the Lazuline Art Gallery in Salmon Arm, for more information visit www.lazuline.ca or drop by the gallery space at 101 Hudson Avenue NE.

Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer

 

Spectators view a collection of art created by nine Shuswap women, as part of a showing at the Lazuline Art Gallery in Salmon Arm. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Wildlife Wednesday teaches kids about Shuswap wildlife
Next story
Salmon Arm Art Gallery displays Herald Nix’s ‘Scenery’ exhibit

Just Posted

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Thousands prepare to leave their homes at a moment’s notice

Northwest B.C. and Cariboo seeing most fire activity in province as crews battle 490 fires

PGA of B.C. Championship comes to the Shuswap

Talking Rock Golf Course readies the greens for the top competition in B.C. golf

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Okanagan

The warning includes Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

Shuswap Special Olympians take their place atop podium

Athletes bring home a complete set of medals - gold, silver and bronze

Salmon Arm fire crews extinguish vehicle fire

White SUV goes up in flames in 400 block of 20th Street SE

Trudeau honours Fredericton shooting victims as he opens Toronto street festival

Opening of the street festival included a minute of silence and acknowledged first responders

Salmon Arm Art Gallery displays Herald Nix’s ‘Scenery’ exhibit

Nix performs in concert to support Shuswap-themed exhibit Aug. 16

BC Wildfire crews don’t mind a homemade brownie every once in awhile

When donating to BC Wildfire crews remember moderation is key - they don’t want to waste.

Shuswap Women’s Art Collective puts work on display at Lazuline Art Gallery

Artists from Salmon Arm and Shuswap area showcase all-female artistic talent

Fundraiser started to repair Peachland man’s home

Paul Witfield’s home was damaged after a tree crashed through the roof in June

COLUMN: Survival of one of the last migratory herds in North America

The Porcupine Caribou battle to stay alive within the Alaskan National Wildlife Refuge

An officer and a gentleman – so the best stories are off the record

“The Calgary police turned me down because I was too short.”

UPDATED: Evacuation order announced for properties near Murray Lake due to wildfire

The Juliet Creek wildfire, also known as Murray Lake, is 47 km south of Merritt

B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC

Their goal is to reduce insurance rates for B.C. drivers.

Most Read