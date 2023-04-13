Shuswap’s Blu and Kelly Hopkins vying for Okanagan people’s choice award

Blu and Kelly Hopkins are among the top contenders in the Gonzo Okanagan People’s Choice Music Awards. (File photo)

The Shuswap’s Blu and Kelly Hopkins are among the top contenders in the Gonzo Okanagan People’s Choice Music Awards.

The couple was nominated in the category of Favourite Folk/Roots Group or Artist, and are up against Kelowna bands Dirt Road Opera and Rhindress. Artists competing in 18 of the 19 categories (one category is for venue) were chosen from more than 1,000 nominations.

The Hopkins are the only artists from the Shuswap to have made the cut.

As it’s a people’s choice award, it is now up to the public to decide the winners of each category. Voting is done online at gonzookanagan.com.

“We have been nominated in the Folk/Roots Group or Artist category and would really appreciate your support in the final voting…,” said the Hopkins. “We are really excited!”

Voting runs to May 10, with one vote per person who resides in the Thompson Okanagan area. Voters may be contacted to verify ballot information or to confirm their residency.

The winners will be honoured at a gala event held June 16 at the Sunset Ranch Golf & Country Club in Kelowna.

