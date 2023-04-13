Blu and Kelly Hopkins are among the top contenders in the Gonzo Okanagan People’s Choice Music Awards. (File photo)

Blu and Kelly Hopkins are among the top contenders in the Gonzo Okanagan People’s Choice Music Awards. (File photo)

Shuswap’s Blu and Kelly Hopkins vying for Okanagan people’s choice award

Couple nominated in Favourite Folk/Roots Group or Artist category, online voting underway

The Shuswap’s Blu and Kelly Hopkins are among the top contenders in the Gonzo Okanagan People’s Choice Music Awards.

The couple was nominated in the category of Favourite Folk/Roots Group or Artist, and are up against Kelowna bands Dirt Road Opera and Rhindress. Artists competing in 18 of the 19 categories (one category is for venue) were chosen from more than 1,000 nominations.

The Hopkins are the only artists from the Shuswap to have made the cut.

As it’s a people’s choice award, it is now up to the public to decide the winners of each category. Voting is done online at gonzookanagan.com.

“We have been nominated in the Folk/Roots Group or Artist category and would really appreciate your support in the final voting…,” said the Hopkins. “We are really excited!”

Voting runs to May 10, with one vote per person who resides in the Thompson Okanagan area. Voters may be contacted to verify ballot information or to confirm their residency.

The winners will be honoured at a gala event held June 16 at the Sunset Ranch Golf & Country Club in Kelowna.

Read more: Shuswap artists do their own thing

Read more: Creative juices flow for return of Shuswap’s Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Arts and EntertainmentcontestMusicShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Canada’s Drag Race’ slays reality rivals, ‘Paw Patrol’ top dog among kids TV at CSAs

Just Posted

Blu and Kelly Hopkins are among the top contenders in the Gonzo Okanagan People’s Choice Music Awards. (File photo)
Shuswap’s Blu and Kelly Hopkins vying for Okanagan people’s choice award

Gold found on what Shuswap Area Miners Club member Mike Dodd called “a great day out.” (Mike Dodd photo)
Labour of love: Panning for gold a rewarding hobby for Shuswap Area Miners Club

Ed and Christine Doerfling struggled to find affordable housing and are now looking to help their son, his oldest daughter and their pets, including a therapy dog, find housing before May 1, 2023. (Ed Doerfling/ Facebook)
Shuswap family struggles to find affordable housing for three generations

Lakeshore Drive will return to a two-way street and angle parking will become parallel parking. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Lakeshore Drive in Salmon Arm returning to 2-way with parallel parking