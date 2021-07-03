Sicamous art show and sale showcases, supports local talent

Eagle Valley Brush & Palette member Alice Duck shows off her painting at the 42nd Annual Art Show & Sale at the Red Barn Arts Centre in Sicamous on July 2, 2021. (Zachary Roman - Eagle Valley News) A 3D painting of guitars at the 42nd Annual Art Show & Sale at the Red Barn Arts Centre in Sicamous on July 2, 2021. (Zachary Roman - Eagle Valley News) Eagle Valley Brush & Palette member Victoria Simpson shows off her oil painting, “Lakeshore” at the 42nd Annual Art Show & Sale at the Red Barn Arts Centre in Sicamous on July 2, 2021. (Zachary Roman - Eagle Valley News) A wood carving at the 42nd Annual Art Show & Sale at the Red Barn Arts Centre in Sicamous on July 2, 2021. (Zachary Roman - Eagle Valley News)

Acrylic, oil and watercolour meet wood sculpture, 3D painting and weaving this weekend in Sicamous.

Eagle Valley Brush & Palette, part of the Eagle Valley Arts Council, is hosting its 42nd annual Art Show & Sale at the Red Barn Arts Centre from June 29 to July 4.

The event showcases the work of 23 local artists in a variety of different mediums that all come together to create one beautiful gallery.

Each year, the volunteer-run event spans four or five days around July 1. Anyone in the community is allowed to submit their art for viewing or sale.

Works available at the show range from full-size original paintings to prints of art on greeting cards.

The arts council does not take any commission on works sold; all money goes to the artists.

On July 2, Brush & Palette members Victoria Simpson, Barb Davidson and Alice Duck offered a tour of the show.

They noted the different styles of paintings as they passed by, such as abstract, modern and folk.

There were many paintings with natural themes; they said the beauty of Sicamous and surrounding areas probably played a big part in the creation of those pieces.

Simpson, whose mother was one of the arts council’s founders, had some of her artwork on display.

Duck, who has been involved with the arts council for 30 years, was also showcasing her work.

According to a promotional poster, the event was sponsored by the Eagle Valley Arts Council, the District of Sicamous and the British Columbia Arts Council.

READ MORE: ‘The heavens opened up’: Invermere hit with flash-flooding, hail as southern B.C. burns

READ MORE: Undersea gas pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico

@roman_reports

zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ArtsSicamous