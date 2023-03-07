Rapper Afroman is coming to Kelowna’s Gotham Nightclub on Tuesday, Apr. 18. (R-Evolution Media Studio/Facebook)

Rapper Afroman is coming to Kelowna’s Gotham Nightclub on Tuesday, Apr. 18. (R-Evolution Media Studio/Facebook)

Smoke show coming to Kelowna: Get high on life with Afroman

Afroman is performing at Gotham Nightclub on Tuesday, Apr. 18

Want to relive your high school days?

Rapper Afroman is coming to Kelowna.

The 48-year-old is performing four shows in four days across British Columbia, with his third stop happening at Gotham Nightclub in Kelowna on Tuesday, April 18.

He is also performing in Nanaimo, Victoria and Prince George. Rapper Robbie G will be opening the shows.

Tickets are $35 online and will be more expensive at the door. The door price hasn’t been determined. A VIP Meet and Greet is $70 a ticket, which includes meeting the two rappers and getting a photo with them.

Ticket and event information can be found on Eventbrite.

