Son of Stomp planned for July in Silver Creek

Son of Stomp, which is being planned for Silver Creek July 23 to 26 has new organizers. (File photo)

And now for something completely different!

Although it might seem familiar, Son of Stomp, which is being planned for Silver Creek July 23 to 26 has new organizers.

Organizers of the original Summer Stomp that ended after a 30-year run last year in Sicamous say they are not involved.

Steve Hammer, who was one of the chief organizers for some 26 years, says the stomp ended on a high note with generous donations made to area charities.

“I am finished, I am completely retired,” he says.

Fellow organizer Wade Stewart says he is not involved with Son of Stomp but fully supports the event.

“I am really looking forward to going and enjoying a few beers,” he adds.

Sole organizer Diane Gloux says she has volunteered at the stomp for the past 19 years and simply wants to bring back the kind of event she has enjoyed for many years.

“I am not the Stomp; we burned a ‘rest in peace’ T-shirt to signify that,” she says. “But Son of Stomp is about camaraderie, a new party rising from the ashes and following in Dad’s footsteps with the nickname S.O.S.”

Gloux acquired all the assets when the Summer Stomp ended, items such as bike games, stage, bar, picnic tables and an old cube storage van. She says RV and tent camping will be available, with Porta-potties on site, from Friday to Sunday and organizers will provide their own security crew for the weekend event.

“I’m keeping the party going, there’s nothing like it in the community,” she says, pointing out the event will be held at 1908 Salmon River Rd. where property owners Peter and Teunie Dekker are legally allowed to host a private party of up to 200 people.

While there are still many details to sort out, Gloux says she wanted to get the word out because many bike riders use their vacation time to travel a circuit of summer bike rallies – Invermere Horse Thief Hideout, Fruitvale Rally in the Beaver Valley and Rock Creek’s Boogie Bash.

A Saturday poker run is also planned, something she says provides an opportunity for out-of-towners and locals to travel the area’s beautiful back roads.

“I know there’s a process to go through, but I needed to get the information out because of the other events,” she says. “Now I have to jump through all these hoops.” The property is located in Electoral Area D of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

“What we have to say is that have not received any communication or applications regarding the Son of Stomp event,” says Columbia Shuswap Regional District communications co-ordinator Tracey Hughes in a written statement to The Salmon Arm Observer. “We have been made aware of it only through social media. The CSRD will be looking into it.”

But Gloux says she has spoken to a CSRD employee, who has since referred her to another department, which she attempted to each by phone on Jan. 17.

Gloux says there is a radical difference between bikers and riders and that it is so easy to put people down for riding Harleys.

“Everyone loves music so let us enjoy our music our way,” she says. For more information on Son of Stomp, look for them on Facebook.

