Star of hit TV show coming to the South Okanagan

Theresa Caputo, from TLC’s hit show Long Island Medium, will be in Penticton for a show at the South Okanagan Events Centre in April. Submitted photo

Theresa Caputo, from TLC’s hit show, Long Island Medium, will be appearing live at the South Okanagan Events Centre in in Penticton.

Caputo will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works on Tuesday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. She said she deliver healing messages to audience members and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way.

“The Experience” brings Caputo face-to-face with her fans, as she lets spirit guide her through the audience. A video display ensures everyone in the venue has an up-close-hands-on experience regardless of seat location.

“The experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about witnessing something life-changing” said Caputo in a news release. “It’s like Long Island Medium live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

The show Long Island Medium follows Caputo’s life as a typical Long Island mom with one very big difference — she can communicate with the dead. Since she cannot “turn off” this gift, messages from departed loved ones can come through at any time, which lead to spontaneous readings with those she encounters. In addition to her TV show, Caputo has appeared on such programs as Jay Leno, Jimmy Fallon, Steve Harvey, Live with Kelly and Michael, Dr. Oz and The Today Show.

Caputo’s latest book, Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again, was released in 2017 and debuted on the NY Times Best-Seller List at No. 3. With her energetic, positive, and encouraging tone, Caputo said she uses the lessons from spirit to guide the reader through grief toward a place of solace and healing. Caputo’s second book titled You Can’t Make This Stuff Up was released in September 2014 and debuted at No. 9 on the NY Times Best Seller List. Her first book, titled There’s More to Life Than This, was released in the fall of 2013. Caputo has been a practicing medium for over 20 years.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, charge by phone at 1-877-763-2849 or order online at www.ValleyFirstTIX.com. Tickets start at $39.75 (plus applicable service charges) and are subject to change. Purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading.

