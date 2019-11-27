(Pixabay.org)

Summerland students stage comedy night

Acting 11 students to perform short sketches

By Andrew Mitchell

Summerland Secondary School drama teacher Heather Ayris and the 2019 to 2020 Acting 11 class are set to stage the 13th annual Sketch Comedy Show Night at Centre Stage Theatre next month.

The show will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, before the winter break.

The production will feature a variety of short 10-minute sketches (21 in total) developed by all 26 of the students enrolled in the class.

Most of the sketches have been selected from the docket of the popular sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the lights will dim when the theatre is full. Admission is by donation.

All funds raised will be used to purchase new microphones for the theatre.

