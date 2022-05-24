Superman never made any money, but Crash Test Dummies will play Kelowna

The Crash Test Dummies will drop into Kelowna on their 25th Anniversary Tour.

“We have been so excited with the response to the tour that we knew we had to continue the party and celebrate 30 years since we made our first album,” says original member Ellen Reid. “We had no idea that fans would be so enthusiastic and we are all a little gob-smacked that we can still play sold-out shows to our fans and, awesomely enough, their kids.”

The Crash Test Dummies released their debut album, The Ghosts That Haunt Me, in 1991. It gave them their first big hit, “Superman’s Song,” and a Juno Award for Group of the Year.

The tour starts in Canada and will see them tour North America and Europe. Original members Brad Roberts, Ellen Reid, Dan Roberts, and Mitch Dorge will be joined onstage by touring members Stuart Cameron and Marc Arnould.

“After a long absence from the road, Crash Test Dummies have begun to tour again,” said Roberts. “Not something I’d planned on, but surprisingly, at least to me, there are lots of people who, years later, still want to come and hear us. It’s very humbling, being in the confidence of so many people.”

Crash Test Dummies will play at the Kelowna Community Theatre August 26. Tickets go on sale May 25 at 10 a.m. Use presale code SUPERMAN to get your seat.

