Sweet Caroline: Neil Diamond tribute to bring favourites to Shuswap

Jason Scott to put on his Diamond Forever show at the Salmon Arm Legion Oct. 25

Jason Scott is bringing his Diamond Forever, a Celebration of Neil Diamond show to the Salmon Arm Legion on Friday, Oct. 25, doors open 5:30, show starts at 7 p.m. (Photo contributed)

Jason Scott’s one-man, multi-award-winning show, Diamond Forever, a Celebration of Neil Diamond, has been described as an exciting must-see entertainment event that delivers the look, sound, excitement and music of icon Neil Diamond.

The show will come to Salmon Arm Friday, Oct. 25, at the Salmon Arm Royal Canadian Legion at 141 Hudson Ave. NW. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

Promotional material states the Diamond Forever “Celebration” performance is enhanced by Scott’s compelling Neil Diamond vocal stylings, a sparkly costuming nod to Neil’s Jazz Singer era, humour and details exploring the Neil Diamond story, audience interactive participation, a dance contest, clap-along songs, a spirited ‘follow the bouncing ball’ style sing-along and world class studio recorded audio reinforcement, all supported by classic Neil Diamond music spanning almost 60 years of hits.

Read more: Video – Car show ready to cruise into Penticton

Read more: Funtastic announces 2019 A&W Music Festival lineup

Diamond Forever, a Celebration of Neil Diamond, is described as creating a sight and sound experience that not only transports delighted Neil Diamond fans old and young down memory lane, but turns into one big ‘Neil Diamond Party.’

Tickets are available at the Salmon Arm Legion Branch #62. For more information, call 250-832-3118. Appy snacks available for order, also a 50/50 draw.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter