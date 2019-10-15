Jason Scott is bringing his Diamond Forever, a Celebration of Neil Diamond show to the Salmon Arm Legion on Friday, Oct. 25, doors open 5:30, show starts at 7 p.m. (Photo contributed)

Sweet Caroline: Neil Diamond tribute to bring favourites to Shuswap

Jason Scott to put on his Diamond Forever show at the Salmon Arm Legion Oct. 25

Jason Scott’s one-man, multi-award-winning show, Diamond Forever, a Celebration of Neil Diamond, has been described as an exciting must-see entertainment event that delivers the look, sound, excitement and music of icon Neil Diamond.

The show will come to Salmon Arm Friday, Oct. 25, at the Salmon Arm Royal Canadian Legion at 141 Hudson Ave. NW. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

Promotional material states the Diamond Forever “Celebration” performance is enhanced by Scott’s compelling Neil Diamond vocal stylings, a sparkly costuming nod to Neil’s Jazz Singer era, humour and details exploring the Neil Diamond story, audience interactive participation, a dance contest, clap-along songs, a spirited ‘follow the bouncing ball’ style sing-along and world class studio recorded audio reinforcement, all supported by classic Neil Diamond music spanning almost 60 years of hits.

Read more: Video – Car show ready to cruise into Penticton

Read more: Funtastic announces 2019 A&amp;W Music Festival lineup

Diamond Forever, a Celebration of Neil Diamond, is described as creating a sight and sound experience that not only transports delighted Neil Diamond fans old and young down memory lane, but turns into one big ‘Neil Diamond Party.’

Tickets are available at the Salmon Arm Legion Branch #62. For more information, call 250-832-3118. Appy snacks available for order, also a 50/50 draw.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Multi-talented musical couple bring their beautiful sounds to Shuswap

Just Posted

Larch Hills vies for $250,000 as top-four finalist in national Kraft Heinz contest

Help needed to accumulate votes or ‘clicks’ Friday, Oct. 18 through Sunday for trail lighting project

Scotch Creek residents can now use water but must boil it first

Regional district will wait for test results from Interior Health before lifting advisory

Multi-talented musical couple bring their beautiful sounds to Shuswap

Pharis and Jason Romero come to the Nexus at First on Wednesday, Oct. 23

About 100 Scotch Creek residences without water after system damaged

Regional district reports someone tore lid off reservoir of Saratoga water system.

Lots of advance voting in the federal election for Salmon Arm

Advance polls remain open on Monday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

B.C.’s rural paramedic program expands, with home support

Advanced care ambulance staff added for six communities

Letter: Keep Canada free from world powers, corporate greed

Many of our ancestors came to Canada for freedom, sometimes running for… Continue reading

Letter: Candidate should stick to the facts

Response re: local political debate of Oct. 10. I took the opportunity… Continue reading

Letter: Voter alienated by pressure to vote strategically

Like any progressive voter I went into this federal election open to… Continue reading

BC Ferries sees steady traffic of post-Thanksgiving weekend travellers

Ferries filling up fast, sailing waits at some terminals

‘Save the kids!’ Dorian survivor tells the harrowing story of his Canadian wife’s death

Family held a funeral and placed Alishia Liolli’s remains in a niche at a cemetery in Windsor, Ont.

Okanagan woman, 91, votes at advance polls despite broken hip, shoulder and wrist

Angela Maynard has voted in almost every election during her lifetime

Heiltsuk Nation open first Big House in 120 years in northern B.C.

Opening means the community now has an appropriate space for spiritual and ceremonial events

Singh says NDP would form coalition with the Liberals to stop Tories

Singh was in a Liberal-held riding Sunday afternoon in Surrey where he was pressed about his post-election intentions

Most Read