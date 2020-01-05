Jaeden Izik-Dzurko performs a solo piano recital at the Nexus at First in Jan. 2019. Izik-Dzurko is returning to Salmon Arm for another hometown concert on Jan. 10. (File Photo)

Talented pianist returns for hometown show in Salmon Arm

Jaeden Izik-Dzurko will be playing at Nexus at First United on Jan. 10.

Talented local pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko will be back in his home town of Salmon Arm for a concert.

Izik-Dzuko has been enrolled at the prestigious Julliard performing arts conservatory in New York City since late 2017. His shows in Salmon Arm have been well-attended and much appreciated by the local audience in previous years.

Update: Power entirely restored following winter storms in the Shuswap

Read More: Talented Shuswap teen loves life at Juilliard

The concert will be held at the Nexus at First United Church, 7 p.m., Jan. 10. Admission is by donation.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
And The Birds Rained Down explores aging, love lost and found
Next story
2020 box office starts off with ‘Star Wars’ still on top

Just Posted

Snowfall warning in effect for the Okanagan

The Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow beginning tomorrow morning

Talented pianist returns for hometown show in Salmon Arm

Jaeden Izik-Dzurko will be playing at Nexus at First United on Jan. 10.

Update: Power entirely restored following winter storms in the Shuswap

A few families were still wihout power overnight but BC Hydro crews are working around the clock.

Snow keeps city crews hopping, ‘windrows’ biggest complaint from public

City apologizes for inconvenience, hopes neighbours can assist those who aren’t able to clear snow

Cause of alarms at RBC Royal Bank remains a mystery

Tests show no raised levels of carbon dioxide or methane gas

VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

Plans for Canadians unclear after Iraq lawmakers call for expulsion of foreign troops

The Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq has been temporarily suspended

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

BC VIEWS: Magnetic interest in latest property prices

In recent years, property owners have pored over assessments much more closely

New cannabis products may not eat into black market, experts say

Experts say the legal products will have to differentiate themselves somehow

Iran to no longer abide by nuclear deal limits following killing of top general

Move comes after U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad

Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq suspended amid security concerns

Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed along with other militants in a Friday airstrike ordered by President Trump

China-Canada relations hang in the balance as Meng extradition case to heat up

The RCMP arrested Meng at Vancouver’s airport on Dec. 1, 2018, at the request of the United States

Most Read