The Nutcracker returns for encore presentation at Salmar Classic

Bolshoi Ballet presentation showing on Sunday, Dec. 15

Gabriele Klein

Contributor

Holiday classic The Nutcracker is returning to the Salmar Classic for an encore presentation.

On Christmas eve, the mysterious Drosselmeyer brings a nutcracker doll as a gift for his goddaughter Marie.

At midnight, the doll comes to life and finds himself in a battle led with the Mouse King, while Marie watches in fear. The Bolshoi’s magical Nutcracker production captivates audiences of all ages and brings them on whirlwind journey of enchantment, with rising star, soloist Margarita Shrainer, perfectly embodying Marie’s innocence and joy, along with the supremely elegant principal dancer Semyon Chudin as her Nutcracker Prince. A timeless holiday classic accompanied by Tchaikovsky’s beloved score.

The Nutcracker plays the classic on Sunday, Dec. 15. Encore pricing will apply, adults $15 and and youth $7. The show begins at 1 p.m. and runtime is two hours and 30 minutes.

Read more: Shuswap Theatre stages amazing journey to Oz

Read more: Coming soon: Dark comedy, Parasite, and Maiden to play Classic

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Celine Dion tops Billboard 200 for first time in over 17 years
Next story
Coming soon: Dark comedy, Parasite, and Maiden to play Classic

Just Posted

Collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm causes power outage

Driver receives minor injuries in accident at bottom of Kault Hill

City review concludes Salmon Arm panhandling bylaw warranted

Council now looking at other steps to meet needs of people who are homeless

Letter: No cost to showing respect, decency to Salmon Arm’s homeless population

Writer asks you to imagine yourself in the shoes of someone living on the street

Just for Kicks dancers join Shuswap Men’s Chorus for Seasons Glow

Concert scheduled for Dec. 4 at the Nexus

Salmon Arm bus stop wheels down the road to make way for Askew’s patio

Two parking spots will be lost but area to become more ‘vibrant, pedestrian friendly’

Knox Mountain area residents hold protest over homeless camp move

Residents said they were frustrated with the last minute notice

Dog dead in Kamloops hit and run

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a white Ford F150

Judge finds B.C. couple not liable after man slips, injures back on cleared sidewalk

The couple had cleared and salted the sidewalk in front of their home

The Nutcracker returns for encore presentation at Salmar Classic

Bolshoi Ballet presentation showing on Sunday, Dec. 15

Princeton Posse roundup North Okanagan Knights

Princeton visitors score big 4-1 KIJHL win in third-place showdown in Armstrong

Man charged after assault leaves Abbotsford senior, 85, with broken teeth, facial cuts

Victim suffers broken teeth and facial cuts after attack on Sunday morning

Armstrong lights up for Christmas

Home for the Holidays and 27th annual light up and parade

Meet the Victoria environmentalist behind those controversial car-shaming handbills

‘I want to shock people, give them that burning feeling in their stomach,’ says advocate

Coming soon: Dark comedy, Parasite, and Maiden to play Classic

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Most Read