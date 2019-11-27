The Nutcracker returns for encore presentation at Salmar Classic

Gabriele Klein

Holiday classic The Nutcracker is returning to the Salmar Classic for an encore presentation.

On Christmas eve, the mysterious Drosselmeyer brings a nutcracker doll as a gift for his goddaughter Marie.

At midnight, the doll comes to life and finds himself in a battle led with the Mouse King, while Marie watches in fear. The Bolshoi’s magical Nutcracker production captivates audiences of all ages and brings them on whirlwind journey of enchantment, with rising star, soloist Margarita Shrainer, perfectly embodying Marie’s innocence and joy, along with the supremely elegant principal dancer Semyon Chudin as her Nutcracker Prince. A timeless holiday classic accompanied by Tchaikovsky’s beloved score.

The Nutcracker plays the classic on Sunday, Dec. 15. Encore pricing will apply, adults $15 and and youth $7. The show begins at 1 p.m. and runtime is two hours and 30 minutes.

