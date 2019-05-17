The Old Guys reunite to play out spring

Salmon Arm Jazz Club hosts June 13 concert at Nexus

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club will be playing out spring with the return of The Old Guys.

Getting ready for their third annual Old Guys show, members of the group are practising together and individually to produce an exciting, swinging and jazzy show.

“The Old Guys Sandy explains is a group of veteran jazzers,” explains band leader Sandy Cameron. “Our name comes from a Richard Underhill composition of the same name. Richard wrote this tune as a tribute to the musicians that influenced him. His 16 bar blues is one of his compositions recorded on the CD, Tales from the Blue Lounge, and has become our theme song.”

Coming back to Salmon Arm for the third year, Donnie Clark is the most well-known member of the group. Clark has travelled the world, blowing his trumpet in many Dixieland and bebop settings. He was an important CBC Vancouver music producer and director, including the show “Dr.Bundolo” which featured Donnie and his music. Now living a semi-retired life in the Kooteneys, Donnie still commutes to Vancouver to play his trumpet.

Due to health issues, the group’s original pianist, much loved Kelowna musician, Don Ross, won’t be able to make this year’s concert. In his place, recently retired Colin Spence, who grew up in Salmon Arm and has returned to live in the Shuswap. The youngest member, (just a kid – he’s in his mid-60s), has been playing and studying jazz piano since he grew up here. Among his influences, he counts local keyboard giant, the late Norm Cannon.

Read more: Old Guys assemble for Jazz Club season finale

Read more: Richard Underhill looking to become Toronto’s next mayor

Read more: Aged to musical perfection

The rest of The Old Guys are nearing or over their 80th year. They bring a wealth of musical and show bizz experience to the Nexus stage. Bassist and vocalist Bill Lockie; honorary “Old Guy” Gareth Seys on drums; and clarinet/sax guy Cameron roundsd out the quintet.

“Our set list features many old Dixie and swing standards, by Bennie Goodman, Fats Waller and Buddy Bolden, the Duke, of course, and others,” says Cameron. “We’ve put together a list that will get toes tapping.”

The Old Guys are set to play the Nexus on Thursday, June 13. Admission is by donation.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rolling Stones put Canada Day weekend show back on tour schedule

Just Posted

Shuswap woman seeks new legs, feet for beloved pet duck and chicken

Salmon Arm Innovation Centre rises to challenge of printing prosthetics for farm fowl

Send the kids to camp this summer at the Epic Sports Academy

Both camps are offered in Salmon Arm and Armstrong

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain expected to continue

Keep your umbrellas handy, Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the weekend.

Boating safety tips ahead of May long weekend

Kelowna Yacht Club encourages boat renters to get their boater examination course

One more chance to weigh in on Salmon Arm’s plastic bag ban

Bins for compostables, recycling to be delivered soon door-to-door

One person dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway

Paramedics took six people to hospital, including two in critical condition

The Old Guys reunite to play out spring

Salmon Arm Jazz Club hosts June 13 concert at Nexus

Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

Canada ‘encouraged’ in tariff war with U.S. on metals but no solution in sight

Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting

Electric cars are 80% cheaper to fuel than gas vehicles: BC Hydro

BC Hydro crunched the numbers, and thousands can be saved each year by ditching gas-guzzlers, a report says

Social media enraged with string of break-ins at Big White

Several reports have been made of thefts at multiple residences

Kelowna’s Water Park re-opens for May long weekend

After $410,000 in renovations, the park will reopen Saturday

Free training and a job – care aide incentives at Okanagan longterm care centre

Haven Hill care facility has received a grant to fund 16 care aide training spaces

Most Read