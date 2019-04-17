This combination photo shows President Donald Trump, top row from left, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, CBS News’ Gayle King, bottom row from left, actor-producer Dwayne Johnson, actress Sandra Oh and singer Taylor Swift are among the people honoured in Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the WorldĹ issue. (AP Photo)

Time releases its 100 most influential people issue

Issue is comprised of short tributes written by fellow global luminaries throughout all industries

Taylor Swift, TV journalist Gayle King and soccer star Mohamed Salah are among the six famous faces featured on the covers of Time’s annual “100 Most Influential People in the World” issue.

The other cover stars also included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and actors Sandra Oh and Dwayne Johnson.

READ MORE: Mariah Carey to receive Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards

Fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton wrote Pelosi “is living proof that when it comes to getting the job done, more often than not, it takes a woman.”

Johnson was praised for establishing a positive work environment, while Oh is cited for her creative life.

Musician Shawn Mendes wrote Swift “makes anyone older feel young again.”

The issue is comprised of short tributes written by fellow global luminaries throughout all industries.

Beyoncé penned an essay on former first lady Michelle Obama. President Donald Trump and Special Counsel Robert Mueller were also on this year’s list.

___

This story has been corrected to show the singer’s last name is Mendes, not Mendez, and the soccer star’s last name is Salah, not Saleh.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C.’s ‘Captain Maniac’ has seen close to 1,000 concerts since 1964, starting with The Beatles
Next story
Alex Trebek posts new video on his cancer therapy: ‘I’m feeling good.’

Just Posted

Amid boil water notice, public assured treatment system is working

CSRD explains Sunnybrae water system lacks filtration system for seasonal turbidity

Salmon Arm church enveloped with care after shooting

Elder: ‘We’re still processing; it will be a while to get over the worst of this.’

Bulky packaging number-one complaint for cannabis retailer

Green Canoe Cannabis owner says suppliers want to see less packaging, sooner than later

Funding enables enhancement of early-years services

Salmon Arm and Sorrento to see additional support for children under six and their families

Dogs can stay on Salmon Arm’s Foreshore Trail until April 30

Prohibition of dogs has been moved two weeks later this year to coincide with bird nesting

Alleged Penticton gunman seen ‘angrily yelling’ before opening fire, witness says

One witness said she heard three bangs, the other said the alleged shooter walked right by him

African children’s choir brings joy and energy to Okanagan-Shuswap

Performances in Salmon Arm, Penticton and Summerland will raise funds for education.

Child-proof your windows ahead of warm weather: B.C. expert

Fifteen children were taken to BC Children’s Hospital for falls in 2018

Tribute concert to raise money for youth treatment centre in Kelowna

The ABBA and Fleetwood Mac tribute bands will raise funds for he Bridge Youth & Family Services’ Youth Recovery House campaign

Kelowna family to match donations on KGH Day of Giving

The family will match donations on April 25

Kelowna RCMP cuff residents for a good cause

The annual Cops for Kids Jail & Bail funds were raised in honour of The Cops For Kids Charitable Foundation.

South Okanagan woman who threatened mom and newborn pleads guilty

Sharon Constance Forner was arrested after a strange home invasion

B.C. trucker pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal Manitoba crash

Gurjant Singh was fined $3,000 and given a one-year driving prohibition.

Study links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

The research looked at more than 2,400 families

Most Read