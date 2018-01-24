Image Credit: Kristin Grant

Timely documentary showcases empowered female DJs

Amplify HER a graphic novel and motion comic series, to be screened in Kelowna this Saturday

Given the rise to the #MeToo movement, the Women’s March and the cultural shift happening across the globe, a Victoria-based production, Ten One Films, seized the moment to release a much-anticipated female-driven documentary.

Amplify Her is a film, graphic novel and animated-motion comic series exploring the rise of female artists in the electronic-music scene. The 89-minute film follows the rise of seven female DJs, each climbing the ranks of the international electronic music scene while wrestling with their own personal struggles – within a male-dominated realm.

Shot by Kelowna cinematographer Jan Vozenilek with graphic novel cover design by local artist Kristin Grant, the documentary film is set to be released this Saturday.

Edmonton director Nicole Sorochan states the film plays a culturally significant roll in the #MeToo feminist movement.

“During production, we realized the themes faced by women in the music world were the same as other industries, like tech, video games, comics and more,” said Sorochan. “We thought, what if we gave women a chance to tell stories in collaboration with each other? We found 16 more female comic writers, illustrators, and animators and gave them the support and space to create.”

Many of the key scenes were shot by Kelowna native Vozenilek, who also filmed the workshop on Galiano Island where 30 women gathered from across North America to create the graphic novel and motion comic series.

While Grant turned each of these female DJ producers music from the film into their comic book heroine versions through body paint and photography.

According to director Sorchan, the screening of Amplify Her will include a projection mapping of the artwork from the movie, giving way to a new model of film distribution.

“We will build a powerful experience that is crafted with the fans at the forefront,” she said.

Amplify HER Graphic Novel and Motion Comic Series from Ten One Films on Vimeo.

The screening will take place Jan. 27 at the Innovation Centre in Kelowna with the projection mapping displayed on the centre’s stairwell. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $20, click here to buy.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Shape of Water’ producer, Christopher Plummer among Canadian Oscar nominees
Next story
Elton John announces retirement, final tour

Just Posted

Cooper to seek re-election

Salmon Arm mayor reveals at Chamber of Commerce luncheon she’ll be running again.

Fresh powder alert on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow

Input wanted for Bruhn Bridge replacement

Ministry of Transportation to host public open house at Sicamous rec centre on Feb. 1

Update: Truck rolls on Trans-Canada Highway in Tappen

Update 11:18 a.m, Jan. 24 The accident scene has been cleared and… Continue reading

Hair pulling, spitting lead to arrest

A man may face two assault charges after incident at Salmon Arm education facility

FlairAir looks to the Okanagan for support as it spreads its wings

Flair builds momentum

RCMP say Needles, B.C. shooting a murder-suicide

Deaths shocked the small Arrow Lakes community at Christmas

Trump aides questioned in Russia probe, Trump may be up soon

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for hours in the special counsel’s Russia investigation

Elton John announces retirement, final tour

Elton John announces final tour with stops in Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal

Plane ‘too heavy:’ Plane crash victims file class-action lawsuit

Passengers in the Fond du Lac crash in northern Saskatchewan file class-action lawsuit

Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair honoured at Rideau Hall

Canadian soccer great Christine Sinclair was invested as an officer of the Order of Canada by Governor General Julie Payette

Realtors fear new ban on dual agency will hit rural B.C. hardest

Beyond less choice for consumers, new rules mean Realtors are prone to conflicting sales

Police dog Griff nabs suspect who fled in SUV from Chilliwack to Hope

Donald Stoochnoff faces four criminal charges including flight from officer and resisting arrest

Thousands of B.C. students, teachers to receive coding classes, digital skill training

More than 130,000 B.C. students will receive access to programs, including Surrey Centre Elementary

Most Read