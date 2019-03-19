Trailer Park Boy brings Cheeseburger Tour to Okanagan

Randy, from the Trailer Park Boys, will brings his Cheeseburger Picnic Tour to Vernon’s Status Nightclub Friday, March 22. (Submitted Photo)

Coming all the way from Sunnyvale, Nova Scotia, Randy from the Trailer Park Boys, known for his large belly, is ready to have Okanagan fans busting a gut.

“I’m coming all the way to Vernon, British Columbia. That’s right, for Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic at the Status Nightclub March 22,” said Randy (Pat Roach), while firing up the grill for some of his favourite meaty snacks.

“It’s going to be an awesome friggin’ time, hope to see you there. It’s going to be a great party – ah frig I got some black friggin’ charcoal on my white pants.”

The evening includes opening sets by Kelowna comedians Kyle Ferris and Kyle Vestner. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 at revmediastudio.com. Meet and greet tickets are available on the night for an additional $20.

For the first four years that he appeared on Trailer Park Boys, Roach continued to work as a regional sales manager for Sparkling Springs, a bottled water company. He would film Trailer Park Boys on his vacation time, but in July 2004 he quit his job (which he had held since 1993) in order to concentrate on acting. He also appeared in a commercial for the telephone service Vonage.

When asked what it was like appearing shirtless in nearly every episode of Trailer Park Boys, Roach said it was uncomfortable at first.

”But after everyone in Canada has seen you, what the hell,” he said.

His character works as deputy for park supervisor Mr. Lahey (John Dunsworth), with whom he shares a “relationship.” Lahey is largely dependent on his assistant for his daily care. Roach has commented in an interview that Randy is gay, though the show portrays the character as bisexual.

Randy and Mr. Lahey were in Vernon in 2007 for a show at the Performing Arts Centre.

He was also in the original Trailer Park Boys short film before it was made into a series. His character was the basis for Randy, but was named Patrick and wore a shirt. In between shooting the show, Roach and Dunsworth travelled across Canada performing at comedy clubs and other music events as a stand-up/improv act. A

After Dunsworth’s death in 2017, Roach created his own stand-up comedy show called Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic.

You can soon check out the animated series of Trailer Park Boys on Netflix, airing March 31.

– with files from Wikipedia

