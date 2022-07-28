The Train Wreck comedy show is coming to the Kelowna Actors Studio Aug. 12 and 13. (Photo from Unsplash)

The Train Wreck comedy show is coming to the Kelowna Actors Studio Aug. 12 and 13. (Photo from Unsplash)

Train Wreck Comedy partners with Kelowna Actors Studio for August show

Kelowna Actors Studio sets the stage for a Train Wreck Comedy show in August

Train Wreck comedy teams up with Kelowna Actors Studio to bring its laughs to a unique location in August.

“The real winners will be the audience,” said Rob Balsdon of Train Wreck comedy.

Paul Myrehaug and Scott Dumas will perform at the event. With almost 20 years of experience behind him and performances in more than 40 countries, Myrehaug is a seasoned Canadian stand-up comedian who’s earned several awards. For his part, Dumas –who’s from Canmore, AB– can be heard regularly on Sirius XM radio and has toured across the country.

Partnering with the Kelowna Actors Studio was “pretty much a dream come true,” said Balsdon. The show’s location will be a “great fit for everyone,” he says.

The event makes use of a unique local space that the Kelowna Actors Studio was happy to offer.

“We are very excited to be teaming up with Train Wreck Comedy to utilize our venue in another way that we believe will be a hit with the community,” said Nate Flavel, who’s the executive producer t the Kelowna Actors Studio.

There will be two back-to-back shows on Aug. 12 and 13. Tickets are available now on the Kelowna Actors Studio and Train Wreck Comedy websites.

READ MORE: Sophomore stand-up comedy tour returns to Okanagan

READ MORE: Beat the heat with cooling stations around Kelowna

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstkokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Arts and EntertainmentComedyEventsKelowna

Previous story
Feastival: Eclectic, international menu available for 2022 ROOTSandBLUES
Next story
ROOTSandBLUES: Week of free concerts announced for downtown Salmon Arm

Just Posted

The Bastion Bay wildfire near the eastern arm of Shuswap Lake and the Whip Creek fire across from Mabel Lake and inland about 10 kilometres were discovered late on July 27, 2022. (Wildfire BC image)
Two new spot-sized wildfires discovered in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Antibalas, with special guests, will present the Evolution of the Revolution workshop on the Blues Stage at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, as part of the 2022 ROOTSandBLUES Festival. (Contributed)
ROOTSandBLUES: Inspired collaborations in store with festival workshops

Planned power outage for the north side of Chilliwack set for midnight to 6 a.m. on June 10, 2022. (BC Hydro)
UPDATE: Power restored for thousands in Vernon

Multiple police and other emergency vehicles were at Centenoka Park Mall on Wednesday afternoon and evening, July 27, for a police training session, according to the sign in the parking lot. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Emergency personnel draw attention in Salmon Arm with training exercise