Train Wreck Comedy returns to Salmon Arm with ‘The Harley Guy’ Herb Dixon

Impressionist, comedian to perform at the Salmar Classic on April 8

Herb Dixon is bringing laughs to leave a lasting impression to an upcoming show in Salmon Arm.

After a sell-out show earlier this month with comedian Tim Nutt at the Salmar Classic, Train Wreck Comedy returns to Salmon Arm on April 8 with impressionist and comedian Herb Dixon, aka “The Harley Guy” – a reference to his Harley Davidson impression.

Dixon has performed at the 17,000-seat grandstand show at the Calgary Stampede not once, but twice. A few years ago he was invited by Harley Davidson to put his Harley impression to the test at the company’s 100-year anniversary event in Milwaukee, sharing the stage with BB King.

“With COVID restriction lifting, people are excited to be getting back out to live shows again, laughing and enjoying themselves as a large group,” said Train Wreck Comedy’s Rob Balsdon. “Herb Dixon is always a crowd favourite and a must-see, and hear, comedian that always brings audiences together with world-class jokes and sound impressions.”

Dixon performs at the Salmar Classic on Friday, April 8. Early bird tickets with a 20 per cent discount are on sale until March 19 at midnight. Tickets are available at www.trainwreckcomedy.com.

Read more: The Harley Guy comedian rides into Vernon

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Comedy and Humour