The Vernon Public Art Gallery’s new Regional Reach program which sends supplies and lessons to classes, has been a hit in the North Okanagan classrooms. (VPAG photo)

The Vernon Public Art Gallery’s new Regional Reach program which sends supplies and lessons to classes, has been a hit in the North Okanagan classrooms. (VPAG photo)

Travelling art kit a hit in North Okanagan schools

Art Gallery’s new Regional Reach program delivers art education to the classrooms

A new chapter in art education making its way to local schools has proven popular.

The Vernon Public Art Gallery recently launched the new Regional Reach program, a travelling art education kit, delivered to teachers and students in the Vernon School District and the surrounding communities. The program has been widely accepted and is almost entirely booked for the year, with plans to create a second kit underway.

The kit was created to deliver art education to all, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Although some schools nearby can participate in school tours and workshops at the gallery, high bus costs and other barriers affect outlying schools in the North Okanagan, creating lack of access to the VPAG’s art education programs.

“Art naturally invites deep and extended thought. This year’s Regional Reach kit focuses on five Indigenous artists whose work explores identity and culture and asks us to consider Indigenous peoples’ rights and world views,” learning and community engagement curator Kelsie Belehowsky said. “The artists and artworks in this guide have been chosen to inspire creative inquiry and critical thinking about the effects of colonialism through engagement with art.”

Teachers have the flexibility to tailor the lessons to their class/age group needs. The kit includes all the materials for select printmaking art activities and are cross curricular in art education, social studies, language arts, and science. For more information or to request a booking date for Regional Reach go to www.vernonpublicartgallery.com/regional-reach.

The VPAG is committed to connecting the community to the creative possibilities within the visual arts.

READ MORE: Okanagan to host virtual wedding fair

READ MORE: Vernon students spread cheer through carnations

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Vernon Public Art Gallery’s new Regional Reach program which sends supplies and lessons to classes, has been a hit in the North Okanagan classrooms. (VPAG photo)

The Vernon Public Art Gallery’s new Regional Reach program which sends supplies and lessons to classes, has been a hit in the North Okanagan classrooms. (VPAG photo)

Previous story
The show must go on: Kelowna musicians take virtual stage to keep playing

Just Posted

A man wearing a mask against coronavirus walks past an NHS advertisement about COVID-19 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
92 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths: Interior Health

The region is reporting 92 cases after the weekend

Shuswap Youth Launch Team members Claire Waite, Abbigail Paetsch, Mikayla Wilkinson, Brynn Gowen and Caillie Hay-Vicars pause for a picture on the day of the Shuswap Youth Launch interactive event, Thursday, Feb. 25. (Contributed)
Shuswap Youth Launch team over the moon with success of interactive event

Salmon Arm youth team invited to apply for $100,000 grant

City council passed resolution in support of an expansion of the licence area at Salmon Arm’s Marionette Winery for the inclusion of a lounge area. (Marionette Winery/Facebook)
City opts out of public hearing for lounge addition at Salmon Arm winery

Marionette Winery expanding licence area to host small gatherings

Fundraising continues to support the Larch Hills Nordic Society’s campaign to install six kilometres of lighting at the popular Shuswap cross-country ski area. (Brad Calkins photo)
Phase 1 of light installation at Shuswap’s Larch Hills to begin this spring

Fundraising efforts continue to illuminate six kilometres of trails at cross-country ski area

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 90+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

Langley resident Carrie MacKay shared a video showing how stairs are a challenge after spending weeks in hospital battling COVID-19 (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Stairs a challenge for B.C. woman who chronicled COVID-19 battle

‘I can now walk for six (to) 10 minutes a day’

Pastafarian Gary Smith, pictured here dressed as a pirate, wanted to wear his tricorn (also pictured here) in his driver’s licence photo, arguing that the display was a religious observance. Photo: Facebook
B.C. Pastafarian loses Supreme Court fight to wear pirate hat in driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith of Grand Forks, put his case to the Supreme Court in Rossland in early February

A student from Dawson Creek is the winner of Tolko’s Orange Shirt Day design contest for 2021. (Tolko photo)
Tolko contest features northern winner

Student from Dawson Creek beats out entries Canadawide for Orange Shirt Day design contest win

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation, May 8, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C.’s weekend COVID-19 cases: 532 Saturday, 508 Sunday, 438 Monday

Fraser Health still has most, eight more coronavirus deaths

The Vernon Public Art Gallery's new Regional Reach program which sends supplies and lessons to classes, has been a hit in the North Okanagan classrooms. (VPAG photo)
Travelling art kit a hit in North Okanagan schools

Art Gallery’s new Regional Reach program delivers art education to the classrooms

A kaleidescope of colours was captured over Lake Country Sunday, Feb. 28. (Wendey Innes-Shaw photo)
Colourful close to month with North Okanagan sunset

From all angles: Vernon and Lake Country photographers capture sunset Feb. 28

Vernon’s Noric House long-term care facility’s COVID-10 outbreak has been declared over by Interior Health. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
COVID outbreak at Vernon’s Noric House declared over

10 deaths were linked to the outbreak at long-term care facility

(File photo)
UBCO introduces another reading break in November

The break only affects the Okanagan campus

An injured skier was helivaced from Apex Mountain Resort to Kelowna General Hospital Monday, March, 2021. (Linda Geggie / Facebook)
Injured skier helivaced from Apex Mountain Resort

The skier was taken to Kelowna General Hospital

Most Read