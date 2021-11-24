Upcoming Salmon Arm concert a tribute to the women of rock

Linda Maze will be performing hits as Joan Jett, Pat Benetar, Stevie Nicks and Chrissy Hynde

Linda Maze will be performing her Women of Rock show at the Salmar Classic Theatre on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. (Contributed)

Four rock legends are coming to Salmon Arm courtesy of Linda Maze.

Recording artist Maze will be rocking out with songs from Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, Stevie Nicks and Chrissie Hynde at the Salmar Classic Theatre on Dec. 3.

The Women of Rock Show begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are available on the Salmar Theatres website. Maze said it’s a privilege to be able to perform again, after unfortunately having a tour’s worth of shows cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maze, who lives in Sicamous, said she wants to bring joy to people’s lives with her performance and have a good time.

Hits from the 1980s such as Benatar’s Hit me With Your Best Shot and Jett’s “I Love Rock and Roll” will be performed in the rockers’ attire of the day – audience members are invited to don their best 80s clothes too.

