UPDATE: Swan Lake fired up for Ribfest Revival in Vernon

Ribfest returns this weekend at Swan Lake Market and Garden. (Black Press Media file photo)

Financial challenges nearly turned the burners off on Vernon Ribfest, but a local business stepped up to make sure the event could return.

Swan Lake Market presents Ribfest Revival Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10 at the garden centre north of Vernon off Highway 97.

“Disappointing and difficult news quickly spread this week with the cancellation of Vernon’s Ribfest,” said Derrick Cooke, Swan Lake Market and Garden owner. “No one wanted to see the 2022 efforts and hopes dashed as they were.”

When word reached the Swan Lake Market team, they jumped into action to see if they could save the event.

A few changes were required, but the longtime local business is fired up to host Ribfest.

“Two days, not three, two ribber truck crews, not four and no beer gardens,” said Cooke. “However there will be all kinds of family entertainment, music, activities and food vendors both days and there will be the elemtn of our farmers, artisan and local market vendors.”

Entertainment runs 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days featuring the Dirt Road Kings, Del Rango and the D-Railers, Navaeh Dayton, Noble Crew and the Young’uns. There will also be a magician, face painting, painting sessions, karaoke and line dance performances.

“We hope that everyone will join us in celebrating the revival and look forward to a happy event.”

