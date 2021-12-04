Vancouver-based comedian Ed Hill ready to connect with Okanagan audiences

The comedian is set to go on tour after the recent release of his Amazon Prime special

Vancouver-based comedian Ed Hill is set to arrive in the Okanagan to perform after the release of his Amazon Prime special. (Brandon Hart photo)

As Vancouver-based comedian Ed Hill gets set for his upcoming tour in cities like Seattle, Detroit, Houston and Ottawa, he wanted to make sure he made a stop in the Okanagan.

Hill, who in March of 2021 released a comedy special on Amazon Prime called Candy and Smiley, has burst onto the scene by becoming the first comedian of Taiwanese-Canadian descent to ever release a full one-hour special.

And with that, of course, comes a tour. But in the eyes of the comedian, choosing where he’ll perform isn’t a business decision — it’s an instinctive feeling.

“There’s a different vibe to every city and town and just because a place is smaller, it doesn’t mean that it doesn’t have uniqueness,” Hill said. “Sometimes the best stories come out of the places that I least expect.”

The comedian is slated to perform in Kelowna at Dakotas Pub on Feb. 12, 2022, and in Summerland the next night at the Arena Banquet Room.

“I’ve heard some things about (Summerland) and the opener is from there, so I think it’s going to be a really cool place to be,” he added.

Hill describes his comedic set as one that isn’t observational or political. Instead, he labels it as genuine humour about his own personal experiences.

“What can you expect is something that’s very personal,” he said. “Everything you hear from me is going to be something that’s personally involved. A lot of people come up to me after the show and ask ‘is that (story) true’? And the answer is, yes.”

The comedian’s special on Amazon Prime is named after his parents, who play an integral role on the show.

“Definitely for this special, they did,” he said. “They never came to a show before, the special was the first one.”

When Hill first told his father that he would be taping a comedy special, he asked him if he would like to participate in the show. The comedian’s father didn’t hesitate in asking his son what was on his mind.

“Where’s my contract,” Hill recalled the question his father asked him with a laugh.

As the comedian gets set for his tour, he can’t wait to connect with the South Okanagan audience.

“I’m hoping to tell my story and connect with the people there,” he explained. “I don’t really have an agenda, I’m just hoping to connect people with who I am.”

Hill’s Candy and Smiley special is available on both Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

Ticketing information is coming soon for both of the comedian’s Kelowna and Summerland shows in February, according to his website.

READ MORE: Comedian works to leave seats wet in the Okanagan

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comedy and HumourKelownaOkanaganSummerland