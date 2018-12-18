Vegas coming to Vernon for New Years Eve

Legendary Lake Monsters throw epic party Dec. 31

Vegas is coming to Vernon, with all its glitz and glamour, to mark the move from 2018 to a new year.

And who better to ring in New Year’s Eve than the Rat Pack. The Legendary Lake Monsters are bringing back the sounds of the ’50s and ’60s for this epic party at the Vernon Lodge Dec. 31.

“We’re trying to offer a small town big city motif,” said Anita Baturin, lead singer of the multi-instrumental party/dance band.

Everything from a photo booth to specialty drinks and the food will scream Vegas.

“The chef at the lodge has been doing all sorts of research and tailoring the meal to the Rat Pack, even down to the drinks,” said Baturin, adding that a party of this calibre in Vegas, or even Vancouver, would be beyond most people’s budgets, but early bird tickets are available until Saturday, Dec. 15 for $75 ($80 after).

Baturin also performed in Rock of Ages

Mark Nihirny at the Lodge is offering a full theme dinner buffet with late night snacks and featuring actual dishes that the Rat Pack enjoyed pre and post shows.

Of course, the Lake Monsters will be amping up the room with hits such as Luck be a lady (Frank Sinatra) and Sway (Dean Martin). You’ll also hear the sounds of Liza Menelli, lots of Michael Bublé and select tunes with blues funk and from the R&B catalogue.

“We play what gets people moving,” said Cory Bagg, baritone saxophone player.

Dress up, or just come in your best party clothes.

“This is the one party where I have three different outfits,” said Baturin, who will have wardrobe changes in between sets.

The Monsters recently impressed at the Dancing With the Shuswap Stars event.

“The dance floor never cleared. It was full,” said Baturin.

And they expect New Year’s Eve will be the same.

“We are typically well known for our dance music,” adds Baturin as the multi-piece band tends to have the dance floor shaking.

Along with the variety of instruments, the band also boasts more singers, including Baturin’s husband Greg, who will be trying Love Shack.

“It’s really evolving,” she said. “You’re getting all those different sounds and all those different harmonies.”

But for the band members, throwing a party like this is about sharing their love of music.

“Music is meant to be shared,” said Bagg, echoing a Sinatra sentiment. “If you have the gift of music it’s something for everyone and not just for yourself.”

Check out a video of the band at Civic Sounds this summer

Those words sum up The Monsters perfectly, according to Baturin.

“That’s what we are all about. That was the dream to offer a variety of music and bring people together.”

That is the goal for Dec. 31, but the event is maxed out at 500. To ensure a fun and safe night for all, the Lodge is also offering discount room rates, first come, first serve.

As Frank Sinatra said: “The best is yet to come and won’t that be fine.”

