Vendors can join performing arts venture

The Shuswap Society for the Arts and Culture is announcing the opening of a monthly indoor flea market and garage sale starting in January and running every third Saturday of the month until May.

Beginning again in the fall, the market will run from October 2018 through May 2019. The market will be in the gymnasium of the Downtown Activity Centre and be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Individuals and organizations are welcome to set up a table. Table rental will cost $20. Any item is acceptable, including used items, handmade crafts and baked goods.

There will be a general admission charge of $2. This fee will go to the Shuswap Society for the Arts and Culture to support their efforts to bring a multi-functional Performing Arts Centre to Salmon Arm.

Contact Jake Jacobson at 250-832-2300 to reserve a table.