A First World War internment camp in Vernon, at the site of what is now MacDonald Park, is the subject of a locally written and printed book which will be unveiled Tuesday, Feb. 21, at W.L. Seaton Secondary. (Contributed)

A First World War internment camp in Vernon, at the site of what is now MacDonald Park, is the subject of a locally written and printed book which will be unveiled Tuesday, Feb. 21, at W.L. Seaton Secondary. (Contributed)

Vernon First World War internment camp subject of new book

The Vernon Internment Camp 1914 – 1920 will officially be unveiled Tuesday, Feb. 21

A book pertaining to an episode in Vernon’s history, written and printed in Vernon, will be revealed on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 4:30 p.m. at W.L. Seaton Secondary School.

The area in Vernon known as MacDonald Park – where Seaton is situated today – has held a jail, a mental asylum, an internment camp, a house for transients and finally a secondary school and sports field.

This book deals with the internment camp period during and after the First World War.

Researched and written by members of the Vernon and District Family History Society, and made possible by a grant from the Endowment Council of the Canadian First World War Internment Recognition Fund, “The Vernon Internment Camp 1914 – 1920” takes you into the lives of the internees with numerous biographical sketches, great photographs from local, national and international sources, details of camp life and reaction from citizens of Vernon.

The work camps are not forgotten. The book contains details about the various work camps situated at Mara, Edgewood and Monashee.

Copies of the book area being donated to the Museum and Archives of Vernon, the five secondary schools in the Vernon School District, the five secondary schools in the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District, the Cherryville and other museums in the area.

Excerpts from the book:

–The internment camp in Vernon was one of the largest, one of the longest running and one of the most distinctive camps in Canada. Over 1,000 men, women and children were interned in Vernon over the 5 years and 6 months it was in operation. It was one of only two camps in the country that housed women and children.

Otter rejected Leduc stating, “… [Major Nash] has now been for two years in command of this, the most difficult of all our Camps, administrating it in a most capable and satisfactory manner.”

“Why are some of the aristocratic German prisoners at the Vernon internment camp treated with such sickening deference and consideration? Why are they given all manner of privileges which renders their confinement a farce?”

The book initially will be available through the Vernon and District Family History Society’s Resource Centre in the lower level of Peace Lutheran Church during limited hours.

READ MORE: Vernon internment camp shut down 100 years ago

READ MORE: Vernon internment camp part of major digital history project

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BooksFirst World WarLocal HistoryUkraineVernon

Previous story
REVIEW: A very big gift from the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra

Just Posted

The Sicamous Eagles were recognized by the KIJHL, with a Top Defenceman honour for Nicholas Hughes and head coach Nick Deschenes receiving the Coach of the Year award. (Sicamous Eagles- Facebook)
Sicamous Eagles defenceman and head coach recognized by KIJHL

Marionette Winery’s Jamie Smith stands in the winery’s lounge where live music is shared and records and board games are played. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Live music a perfect pairing at Salmon Arm winery

Wayne Matthews died on Jan. 23, 2023 at 82 years. He was a city councillor in Salmon Arm for 12 years. (File photo)
Salmon Arm council takes time to remember longtime councillor

Lily Brook and Kaden Baum pose with their medals at the 2022 Nationals in Whistler. Both Lily and Kaden are heading to the Canada Winter Games in PEI, which begins Feb. 18, to compete in the Para Nordic events. (Donna Flatman photo)
Salmon Arm athletes head to Maritimes for PEI 2023 Canada Winter Games