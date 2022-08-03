VIDEO: Vernon featured on Amazing Race Canada

Vernon is featured in the next episode of The Amazing Race Canada, with host Jon Montgomery. (City of Vernon photo)

Vernon is about to get some Canada-wide recognition.

Several city attractions will appear on an episode of Amazing Race Canada, after the reality show set down in town May 6 and 7 for filming.

It is Season 8 of the show, but the first since 2019 due to COVID.

Among those featured is Sovereign Lake Ski School, the Vernon Lawn Bowling Club and Davison Orchards.

“It was the third stop on the tour and the teams had to make five mini apple pies with lattice tops,” said Tamra Davison from the family-run business. “Rachel Davison was the judge and she loved it.”

Davison would not, and could not, divulge what happened, but did say the filming went well. You may see some familiar faces in the episode airing Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV.

“It was good and we were honoured to be part of it,” she said. “They highlighted lots of areas in the city. It’s going to be great for Vernon.”

The city is thrilled to be the next stop on television series.

“The opportunity to work with The Amazing Race Canada and its production crew to showcase our community is a big win for Vernon,” said Torrie Silverthorn, Vernon Tourism manager. “Vernon is known throughout BC and Alberta for its outdoor adventure experiences, so pitching unique locations to the show was a great fit for us.”

The show’s host is Jon Montgomery, from Russell, Man., who won Olympic gold in Vancouver in the men’s skeleton event in 2010. He was on-site for hosting duties, along with a crew of more than a dozen.

“The entire crew was fantastic to work with,” said Davison. “They were very accommodating, very professional. There was a camera crew assigned to each participating team.

“They set up right in front of the market and there was a lot of people watching the chaos,” laughed Davison.

The Amazing Race Canada features up to 10 teams of two with pre-existing relationships who race around Canada. The grand prize includes a $250,000 cash payout along with other prizes from the show’s sponsors.

It has made stops each season in the Province of B.C., but has never been to the North Okanagan until now.

“Earned media coverage for Vernon is an important piece to Tourism Vernon’s marketing strategy. Inviting and hosting media in Vernon to experience what our community has to offer provides an authentic source of travel information and inspiration for potential tourists,” said Silverthorn.

Following the broadcast, viewers can catch up on full episodes at CTV.ca or on the CTV app.

Davison Orchard will be featured on CTV’s The Amazing Race episode airing Aug. 9. (Davison Orchard photo)